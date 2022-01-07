What to do if iPhone apps won’t open

Can’t you open an application in. the Iphone? Here are some helpful tips.

When we use our iPhone on a day-to-day basis, we don’t usually have any kind of trouble with applications and they usually open in a few seconds perfectly, but what happens when they do not open or take longer than usual? Well what we despair.

There can be many reasons why your iPhone apps won’t open. We bring you various tips and tricks that you can easily do when that happens to you:

1. Restart the phone

Surely it is the first thing we do: press and hold the lock button and turn up the volume until we slide the power button on the screen, but did you know that there is another way to turn it off?

Opens Settings on the iPhone.

on the iPhone. Click on general .

. Drag the menu to the bottom and click To turn off .

. Now slide the button and your device will turn off. Wait a few minutes and turn it on again.

2. Update the applications to the latest version or the app is being updated

Sometimes we do not realize it and we have many apps to update at the same time on our iPhone. When we click update in the App Store, all applications begin to update and sometimes this is the reason why they do not open.

Another similar problem is that we do not have it updated to the latest version but has the same solution.

We can check if the app is updating or if we have a pending update:

Open the App Store .

. Click on the image of your profile at the top right.

of your profile at the top right. Scroll down the menu and see if there is a tab called Upcoming Recent Updates. Here we will see if it needs to be updated or if the application that gives you problems is being updated.

3. Check if we set a usage time

For some time now, Apple lets us establish a certain time of use for the applications that we have more “addiction“Maybe you don’t remember and you put a time of use to the application that is giving you problems or you don’t know where to remove it.

For it:

Opens Settings on the iPhone.

on the iPhone. Scroll through the menu until you find Use time .

. Click on App usage limits .

. Check what apps you have inside and extend the time of use or eliminate the limit

4. Free up app space

Sometimes we have our iPhone at limit of its capacity storage and cannot open the application because it wants to download more things and cannot.

For it:

Opens Settings on your iPhone

on your iPhone Click on general and then in IPhone storage .

and then in . Wait a minute and they will appear All applications that you have on the iPhone with its memory data.

that you have on the iPhone with its memory data. Search the one that is giving you problems and click on it.

the one that is giving you problems and click on it. Click now on the option Uninstall App . This will not erase the data and documents you have in the application.

. This will not erase the data and documents you have in the application. Go back to to download the application in the App Store.

the application in the App Store. tip: from this menu you can check the free space on the iPhone and maybe you must uninstall some other application so that the rest can work.

5. Update the Operating System

As with some applications, as they are not updated, these sometimes require having the latest version of iOS in order to function properly.

For it:

Opens Settings on your iPhone and go to general .

on your iPhone and go to . Click on Software update .

. Install the latest version available.

If after all this the app still does not work, we recommend that contact the developers directly of the application through the App Store sharing your version of iOS and all the data that you consider appropriate.

