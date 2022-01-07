WhatsApp: how to turn off the application without disconnecting the internet on your phone? | Android | iPhone | Technology

Thousands of WhatsApp users were impressed with a single trick that has gone viral in social networks. Although it is the preferred app in ios Y Android for millions of users around the world who prefer to use it to receive thousands of posts a day or calls from friends or family, this situation can be exhausting for those who want a quiet moment. Fortunately, we can resort to a secret method that allows us to deactivate the application without having to take the internet off mobile. How can we do it? Here we explain it to you.

It is true that many people choose to disconnect from the Wifi or disable mobile data and thus prevent WhatsApp messages from reaching them, however this means that we cannot surf the Internet from the phone, check email, open social networks or use an app that requires a connection.

Another alternative widely used by users of WhatsApp is to mute the individual and group chats that we use the most. However, this task can be tedious and useless as it will not prevent notifications from reappearing when someone we mute writes to us again. Fortunately, there is another little-known way to disconnect from the application without having to resort to the aforementioned measures.

Step by step to deactivate WhatsApp

Thanks to this simple method we can continue using Wifi or mobile data without any problem, but we will not receive any WhatsApp messages. Furthermore, it will appear to those who wrote to us that we have not received it.

We will not have to install any third-party application on our mobile or anything like that, since it is a function that we can apply with the help of the operating system Android. We just have to follow these steps:

Enter phone settings

Select the option that says ‘Applications’

Search the app WhatsApp and select it

Now a new window will open with details of the application: you must press the button that says ‘Stop’ or ‘Force stop’

A notice will appear stating that WhatsApp It will stop working if you activate the force stop alternative, so you have to confirm the action.

Then click ‘Accept’ and voila, you will stop receiving messages.

Recover accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a WhatsApp conversation with very important photos and videos, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The secret trick, which few people know about, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the instant messaging application. If you meet this requirement, feel free to review this video for more details.

WhatsApp: new measure fines you if you add someone to a group without permission

It is a very common action to add a person to a WhatsApp group. Whether it’s for work, school, or college work reasons, you’ve probably ever received a notification that an unknown number added you to a group without your express permission. In Spain, this is being fined a substantial sum, especially when it is done for commercial purposes.

The body behind this measure is the Spanish Agency for Data Protection of the Iberian country (AEPD). This affirmed that including a user in a WhatsApp group without having obtained consent and with the aim of offering a product or a business offer will be financially sanctioned.

So you can have two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone

WhatsApp has become an essential app for anyone, both in the work and personal environment, forcing many to have two phones, one for each environment. However, if you want to avoid carrying two mobiles with you, WhatsApp has a trick to use two accounts on the same device.

Although the mobile phone market is currently dominated by Dual SIM phones. This does not necessarily imply that with this feature we can use WhatsApp with two different phone numbers. To solve this problem we can resort to a trick that is quite simple.

How to put music in your statuses?

WhatsApp is an instant messaging app used to share photos, videos or make video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtube, we will be able to place our favorite songs in the WhatsApp statuses. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is all the rage on the networks.

How to activate the ‘dark mode’?

The ‘dark mode‘of WhatsApp changes the green color that characterizes the instant messaging application and replaces it with a black, this to protect the view of users who chat at night with their friends, family, co-workers, etc.

If you want to use the ‘dark mode‘of WhatsApp, then we recommend you apply the following secret trick that has just been shared on YouTube and that thousands of people are already using with very satisfactory results.

WhatsApp Web: how to use two accounts at the same time on the same laptop or PC?

Many users use WhatsApp every day to communicate with friends and co-workers. That is why many of them have two accounts; however, they do not know how to have both sessions open simultaneously and on the same PC. If you have this problem, we will show you how this simple trick works.

Unlike what happens on a mobile phone – where we are limited to opening a single account – on a computer it is possible to access two accounts simultaneously if we use a trick, although applying it requires a series of steps.

WhatsApp: how to export your contact list to an Excel document?

WhatsApp contacts are very important data for us. Therefore, when we have a problem with the cell phone and we lose the phone numbers that we had stored in it, we have great headaches. In this sense, the best option is to be able to handle them and manage them outside of the mobile. How to do it? Here we explain it to you.

You should bear in mind that having a phone book on your PC or laptop is very useful, especially in the workplace. For this reason, it is necessary to know the tricks that we can apply to export contacts from WhatsApp to a table of Excel.

WhatsApp: everything that is known about the third blue check of the application

WhatsApp, the most used messaging application in the world, prepares many more news for this 2022 that is just beginning. The Meta application has changed a lot in the last year and one of its main focuses was privacy; However, for months it has been rumored that a new notification mechanism is on the way, which will be represented by a third blue check in sent and received messages. What will it mean? Find out here everything that is known so far.

You are probably familiar with WhatsApp blue checks, which, although they are not mandatory, are well known to almost all users for their function.