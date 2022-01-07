Kylie Jenner: When is your second baby born with Travis Scott? | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful and famous american model, Kylie Jenner, is very soon you are having your second baby with the rapper Travis scott, since it became known, his fans have been very excited about the idea of ​​receiving the new little brother or sister from Stormi.

After several months of the announcement, Internet users wonder when exactly the date of her birth will be, some desperate to know if it will be a boy or a girl and others who are simply waiting to be happy for her and her birth.

It was in September When she announced that she was expecting her second child, but of course they had been pregnant for some time, we can see this from the photos she shared and a very moving video where we could see the couple very happy together.

In addition, recently the famous shared a Photography in which she appears in profile, showing the great progress her pregnancy has made, a belly that already looks quite advanced, it even seems that it is already on the verge of give birth.

This photograph was the first of herself that she shared after what happened ASTROWORLD, as we mentioned famously, she had been avoiding the use of her personal social networks, not even to upload statuses, very secretive about her life and seeking to avoid bad comments from Internet users who have been very upset with her.

Kylie Jenner is about to have her second baby.



It is that some of the people who surf the Internet consider that she should have done something about it, although of course she could only give her condolences and wish all other people well, she never had bad intentions or wishes for anyone.

As we mentioned, we will try to reveal the exact day or at least the month The weather will be desperate baby, possibly arriving this February, the youngest of the Kardashians had her first daughter on February 1, 2018, it is believed that she is planning to be born on a day very close to this, so it is practically around the corner.

We recommend you keep an eye on Show News, as soon as this Kylie Jenner baby is born we will be sharing it with you here so you can find out everything about it and also the most interesting news from the world of entertainment.