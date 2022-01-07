when it will be delivered and how they were chosen

2022-01-07

The Polish Robert Lewandowski, last winner, the Argentine Leo Messi and the egyptian Mohamed salah are the three finalists of the ‘The Best’ award for the best player of the year 2021, while the Spanish Alexia putellas, winner of the women’s Ballon d’Or, will seek the award in women, FIFA announced this Friday. The ‘bombshell’ that Barcelona was going to close and was frustrated by Messi The forward of the Bayern Munich, disappointed after his second place behind Messi In the Ballon d’Or awarded at the end of November, he has a chance to win a new individual trophy at the ceremony scheduled for January 17 in Zurich. This time he will have to seduce more voters than the Argentine star, winner of the Copa América, and that Mohamed salah, after a great year with him Liverpool.

The Italian Jorginho, winner of the Eurocup, the Champions League and third of the Ballon d’Or, this time he did not manage to be among the top three, nor did the Frenchman Karim Benzema, fourth of the Ballon d’Or. Putellas favorite in women For the women’s award, the podium for FIFA’s ‘The Best’ is the same as the one in the Ballon d’Or, with two Spanish women, players from the FC Barcelona, Jennifer Hermoso Y Alexia putellas, accompanied by the Australian from Chelsea, Sam kerr. Reveals who was the footballer who ‘stabbed’ Messi at Barcelona One of the three will succeed the English Lucie Bronze, winner of the bounty in 2020. The winners are selected by an international jury made up of selectors, captains, journalists, as well as fans from around the world, online. The vote was closed on December 10, 2021. The most beautiful goal of 2021 FIFA also designates the goal of the year, with the award Puskas, with the Argentine Erik lamela among the three finalists, as well as the best goalkeeper, both in the men’s and women’s categories.