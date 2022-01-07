‘When Michael Jordan played it was war, LeBron dominates his little brothers’: Former NBA player

The debate to know who is the GOAT of the NBA had an argument in favor of Michael Jordan with the explanation of a former player about the great difference with LeBron James.

A beautiful never ending debate. Michael Jordan and LeBron James They sat down again at the table destined to define the candidates for the GOAT (best player of all time) of the NBA and, in this case, it was a former league player who handed down the sentence.

In the modern era of the NBA there is a narrative about the harshness of how the best basketball in the world is played on the court. For some followers, before, in the era of Jordan, there was more physical contact, so many fouls were not charged and the referees’ whistles barely blew: the famous ‘Jordan Rules’.

In order to stop Michael Jordan, the ‘Bad Boys’ (Bad Chicagoans) started using all kinds of ‘trash talk’, blows and excessive physical contact. On the court there were no friends and everything possible was done to win and humiliate the rival. This now does not happen according to a former NBA player.

Al Harrington played 16 seasons in the NBA, qualified seven times for the Playoffs and played for teams like the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks. The former player ignited the controversy by revealing the big difference between Michael Jordan and LeBron James that tips the GOAT debate in favor of MJ.

Al Harrington explains the big difference between Jordan and LeBron in the NBA

“Michael Jordan emerged in the age when everyone hated each other. They weren’t fucking each other, they weren’t houseboys in the offseason, no, ‘Let’s go to the clubs in the summer and let’s yell at some girls.’ It was nothing of the sort. … When they played, it was war. LeBron has mastered an era for his little brothers. They are all his little brothers, all of them. With whom did he have it? Who? What star has LeBron had him with? What team has LeBron had him with? ”, Al Harrington sentenced.