When the first text message was sent and what it said

Instant messaging apps have become a threat to SMS.

With the advancement of technology, companies launch mobile devices that meet the requirements requested by users. From the size, memory, quality of the camera, to tools that they can use in their routine. The cell phones they are an extension of the activities we do. We trust your system to wake up, thanks to the clock it has, or we follow the weather forecast that shows us on the screen.

In recent years, new platforms have even joined the already successful ones, such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. More teenagers and young people have found a community in the digital world that share their interests, it is for this reason that a significant number of content creators are registered, for example on Tiktok, who thanks to a cell phone share their lives from Monday to Friday. Sunday.

It is likely that our parents and grandparents find it difficult to understand this impact and change in the traditional that they knew perfectly. Since more than 15 years ago, cell phones were only used to send text messages short as well as making calls. The designs were very basic, and there were no additional apps or tools that could be used.

WHEN WAS THE FIRST TEXT MESSAGE SENT?

Recalling a passage in history, the first SMS (Short Messaging Service or short messaging service) was sent on December 3, 1992 in Berkshire, England, by the engineer Neil Papworth, who worked at the Sema Group company and had the purpose to create a fast and fun communication system.

Before the existence of WhatsApp or TelegramIf you wanted to communicate something without calling that person, you had to send a text message. A web page even appeared that was used to make these shipments for free.

WHAT DID THE FIRST TEXT MESSAGE SAY?

The first message he sent was “Merry Christmas” to his colleague Richard Jarvis in 1992. The SMS was sent from his PC to Jarvis’s phone. By the following year, 1993, the Nokia company, known for its “indestructible devices”, allowed the sending of SMS from cell phone to cell phone.

It took around 7 years for a large number of people around the world to consider it as a form of communication. Currently an estimated 15 million messages are sent per minute. Adults between 18 and 25 are the ones who use it the most and send up to 133 SMS per week.

To this was added that the telephone operators offered their plans with a credit destined to be used for sending messages or making telephone calls. Over the years, applications or simply Apps appeared, offering tools and / or services to the community.

Did you know? The Guinness Book of Records recognized the fastest SMS writer. It is about the Norwegian Sonja Kristiansen, who wrote a message of 25 words in 37.28 seconds.

This is how attention was focused on messaging applications, such as WhatsApp, which allow the user to send short or long messages, as well as decorate them with emojis. You can even share documents, voice notes, real-time locations, among others.

Although for millennials and generation Z This is a very simple activity that only takes a couple of seconds, for people 40 years and older it is usually a somewhat tedious task, so they do not abandon traditional text messages, adding that they can use them even if they do not have mobile data, so it reaches more destinations that do not have this service.

