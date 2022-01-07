Who is Julia Fox? Kanye West’s new romantic partner

Kanye west Y Julia Fox, her supposed new partner was seen attending the Broadway play “Slave Play” together in Manhattan. Previously, they had already been captured by the paparazzi at a romantic dinner in Miami at an exclusive restaurant in Carbonara. So far neither of them has confirmed the dating rumors.

But who is Julia Fox? The 31-year-old actress of an American father and Italian mother, was born in Milan and raised by her grandfather, until she moved to New York at the age of six with her father. Since 2011 she has ventured as a model and designer in her clothing line called “Francisca Fox”. She also worked as a dominatrix in clubs that practice BDSM.

Julia Fox: acting career

Her first film role was in 2019 in the Safdie brothers’ film “Diamonds in the Rough”, portraying Adam Sandler’s lover., a gambling jewelry merchant who gets into trouble.

For her performance, she was nominated for the Gotham Awards as Newcomer Actress in its 2019 edition. Her last appearance was in the feature film “No Sudden Move”, which she starred alongside the famous actor Benicio del Toro, available on HBO Max.

Her marriage to Peter Artemiev

In 2018 she married the pilot, Peter Artemiev, with whom she had their 11-month-old son Valentino. The couple ended their relationship last year, as the actress clarified to her followers, her former partner has disappeared from her life and would have abandoned her son, this product of problems related to drug use.

According to an anonymous source revealed for the medium Page Six, that the second date in Manhattan was not the last, and that for the singer “until now it was nothing serious” and that he is having fun. This happens amid Kanye West’s stormy divorce with Kim kardashian, who is currently dating the “Saturday Night Live” comedian, Pete davidson.