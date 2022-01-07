Who is Yailin? The new ‘bebecita’ of Anuel AA who replaced Karol G

It is no secret to anyone that the relationship of Karol G and Puerto Rican Anuel AA, it was one of the most adored by the public. So much so, that his followers do not finish accepting that the couple came to an end last year.

There were no very clear explanations for the breakup and there are only rumors about it. For this reason, everyone was surprised when Anuel AA appeared as a surprise at a Colombian concert to share one of his songs with her. Many were hopeful with this meeting and opened the possibility that they would return, but it was not like that.

And although the news that involved the private lives of the artists stopped. In recent days, the singer’s name came to the fore in the headlines when he looked very caramelized with a woman who is not Karol G. In a video that went viral on networks, Anuel is seen enjoying with his group of friends in a concert in the Dominican Republic and very close to who would be the new lucky, Yailin, also an artist of the urban genre.

It was not one, but two occasions that they were captured by the cameras of the fans in two musical events, where they were very close. It is also rumored that Anuel AA had already sent expensive gifts and is very interested in their conquest.

Just when the videos where they are seen together went viral, Yailin left a message in a recent photograph. “Remember that a quiet wolf does more than dogs bark.” For many, this was in response to the rumors that spread like wildfire after those images.

Who is Yailin, the new conquest of Anuel AA?

The woman who has 259 thousand followers on her Instagram account has her followers quite accustomed to very sexy publications, where she leaves very little to the imagination. A rather extravagant look that she shows in her photographs, abundant extensions in her hair, long nails, tattoos, piercings in the navel and tiny bikinis are some of the things that are seen in her feed.

Yailin is a Dominican urban music singer who is also known on the networks for her dances. She began participating as a dancer in music videos for some artists in her country. In that medium he met people from the industry, until he decided to lean towards singing. Currently he performs his interpretations in urban genre, especially reggaeton and dembow.

In 2019, the woman signed with the Akino Mundial Music label and began recording record material. His songs include ‘Booty’, ‘Rico’, ‘Algo que enamora’ and ‘Chata’. Each song has more than 100,000 views on his YouTube channel and on his Instagram account, he has the same number of followers.

And in 2020, Yailin He presented the single ‘Who is robbing me of me’ alongside urban music performer from his native country, Haraca Kiko, and it became a rage on TikTok. In addition, that same year, he participated in the Dominican Republic radio program Alofoke, where he spoke about how he handles himself on social networks, in terms of the work he does with commercial brands. And in the recent year 2021, he presented the song ‘Deposit of milk’.