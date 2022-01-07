WHO makes Burnout Syndrome official as an occupational disease

Work stress is one that occurs due to the excessive pressure that takes place in the work environment.

This syndrome does not affect only health personnel, but workers exposed to chronic stress.

According to the World Health Organization, the Occupational Burnout Syndrome is “the result of chronic stress in the workplace that has not been managed successfully” and clarifies that “it refers specifically to phenomena in the work context and should not be applied to describe experiences in other areas of life ”.

The agency indicated that this disease officially entered its International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) of the WHO in January of this year, which includes burnout, so that all member countries should consider it as an occupational disease .

According to statistics, health personnel are one of the most affected sectors. In 2016, between 25 and 33% of those who worked in intensive care globally suffered from burnout: with the pademic, 51% reported severe exhaustion, according to the British medical journal The Lancet.

In the United States, 13% of male and female doctors have had suicidal thoughts, according to the “National Report on Physician Burnout and Suicide 2021,” compiled by the medical information and training site Medscape.

The symptoms

In the WHO classification, burnout has three dimensions:

* Feelings of lack of energy or exhaustion. Constantly feeling tired, even at the start of the day.

* Increased mental distance from work or negative or cynical feelings, also from work. That is, not to feel commitment to own activities nor with those of other people.

*Feeling of ineffectiveness and lack of realization.

The physical symptoms are:

* Migraines

*Gastritis

*Increased blood pressure and higher incidence of irritable bowel

*Less immune system efficacy

*Tachycardia

* Sweating, body shaking, nervous tics

*Obesity and overweight

* Hair loss and the appearance of dandruff

* Irregular menstruation

*Heart diseases

*Tooth and jaw pressure (bruxism)

* Cold hands and feet, muscle tension

* Diarrhea or constipation

*Insomnia

*Stuttering

* Skin disorders

And some of the psychological symptoms are:

*Difficult to focus

* Increase in errors

*Less decision-making capacity

* Decreased memory

* Anxiety, excessive worry, catastrophic and slow thinking

* Change in lifestyle

* Propensity to have accidents

* Restlessness, fear or panic, excessive worry, irritability

*Reduced sexual desire

* Decreased self-esteem and constant mood swings that, if not treated in time, can cause depression and emotional instability.

How to diagnose it?

This syndrome was investigated since 1974 by the psychiatrist Herbert J. Freudenberger. His studies focused mainly on his colleagues, noting how they were losing empathy with their patients while showing great exhaustion. And until now, most of the research on burnout has focused on health personnel, since from their academic training they are exposed to exhaustive days, encouraged by a dysfunctional culture in which they must resist not only days working without sleep, but also bad treatments.

In 1982, the psychologist Cristina Maslach, from the University of Berkeley, and the psychologist Michael P. Leiter, from the University of Acadia Scotia, created the Maslach Burnout Inventory (MBI) to diagnose this condition in health personnel. Since then, researchers have pointed out that it can be applied to workers in other areas, not necessarily those who provide a care service.

Source consulted here.