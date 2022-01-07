Who were the characters within the predictions of the Greater Warlock for 2022 – Prensa Libre

The popular character highlighted a stable year for Mexico, although he also predicted a global emergency due to climate change and the continuation of the covid-19 pandemic.

Antonio Vásquez Alba, better known as El Brujo Mayor, gave his predictions for 2022 at his annual conference.

“The world is in a tremendous economic crisis and Mexico is going to be in the first 15 places of those that are not so bad, we are going to have a healthy economy and there will be a lot of work,” confessed El Brujo Mayor during his annual conference on predictions.

In reference to the Mexican show business, the popular seer spoke about Silvia Pinal and ruled out any health complications for the actress, who was recently discharged from the hospital after being positive for coronavirus.

However, El Brujo assured that the actress’s 90-year-old daughter, the singer Alejandra Guzmán, will have to cancel her long-awaited tour with Paulina Rubio due to health issues.

It should be noted that “La Guzmán” was recently infected with the covid-19 virus for the second time.

Similarly, he predicted that Belinda and Christian Nodal, a couple who took all the spotlight in 2021 after getting engaged, will not have a formal wedding. However, their romantic relationship will continue.

El Brujo Mayor also focused his predictions on the world of politics and assured that the new year will not favor Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, since his health will deteriorate and the projects that his government has promoted will be economically affected.

“López Obrador will have a regular year, there will be problems in the construction of the Mayan Train and he may have a slightly serious illness. We have seen how in a year his face has aged and looks more tired, “said El Brujo.

The renowned Mexican seer also spoke about the environmental problems observed in the world and encouraged people and governments to mobilize for the emergency of climate change.

“Climate change is a serious universal problem, governments ignore it or pay attention. This in 10 years will be tremendous. This year we are going to see how New York will be flooded more, it is very serious, “he concluded.