Why Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Recommends Users To Close Their Facebook Accounts

Apple’s co-founder, Steve Wozniak, recommended to most social media users leave Facebook. The statement was made to the TMZ site in Washington DC

The 68-year-old engineer and entrepreneur said: “There are many types of people, and for some, the benefits of Facebook are worth the loss of privacy.”

“But for many like me, my recommendation is, for most people, they should find their way out of Facebook.” Steve Wozniak, Apple Co-Founder

Steve Wozniak, who in April 2018 deleted his account from the social network, he emphasized that in his case, Facebook and its products should give the option of privacy.

“People think they have a level of privacy that they don’t. Why don’t you give me an option? Said the businessman who assured that users should pay a certain amount for the use of the social network as long as the company commits to keep user data safe and private as they are delivered to advertisers.

In December Meta, the company to which Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram belong, announced that around 50,000 users had been targeted by private surveillance companies. Mark Zukerberg’s company said that around 1,500 accounts linked to seven companies were removed from its platforms.

During an interview for USA Today Wozniak said that users provide every detail of their personal life to Facebook and with the data it obtains, it earns a lot of money from advertising.

“All benefits are based on user information, but users do not get any of the benefits back.”

“However, I don’t think we can stop him. But everything about you … I mean, now they can measure your heartbeat, they can listen to you with a lot of devices. Who knows if someone on my cell phone is listening right now. Alexa has already been in the news a lot, ”Wozniak said.

Bloomberg presented a report in which it revealed that thousands of Amazon employees listen to what users are talking about, even when you have sex, through the virtual assistant Alexa that is present in different devices such as the Amazon Echo.

Jeff Bezos’ company confirmed the information but specified that what employees were hearing was “an extremely small sample”To improve the user experience.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO and Wozniak colleague, has publicly pointed out that much of the technology products are violating users’ private data.

Cook said in May that the company it represents protects the privacy and security of its users But that cannot be guaranteed if it allows payments in other systems, after defending itself against the accusations of the Epic company, the Fortnite developed, when it denounced Apple after you removed all your apps from the App Store.

