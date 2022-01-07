why clinicians ask for fewer tests and less isolation

In the text, the Forum expressed its concern about the pressure that is being exerted on the health system since, “unlike other stages of the pandemic, there is a massive influx of asymptomatic or mildly ill people to health centers to be tested for coronavirus for reinsurance in celebrations, trips, or for having been close contact of an individual with covid-19, “they indicated.

Likewise, they warned that “the strategy of isolation of close contacts with complete vaccination schedules at times of such a large number of cases generates a large number of isolated people and harms family and work dynamics, particularly in the overloaded health system, especially in the field of primary care and care for the sick and vulnerable people “.

“Today the situation in the country, with high vaccination percentages, is different from that of two years ago. The repetition of measures that could have mitigated the evolution of the pandemic in the past does not seem to have the same balance between benefits and damages these days, such as new postponements due to limitations in the accessibility of patients with other pathologies or health financing problems, not linked to the pandemic, “they argued from the entity.

Hisopados en Iturraspe viejo 2.jpeg The long lines of people waiting for hours to access a swab is a postcard that has been repeated in recent days in all testing centers for covid-19.

Faced with the situation described in the previous paragraphs, the Forum for Clinical Medicine proposed “rethinking isolation measures and indication of diagnostic studies” and shared a list of seven recommendations addressed to health authorities:

1. Prioritize care and performing swabs only in patients with severity criteria or hospitalization in health centers and do not swab in this area in asymptomatic people with mild symptoms.

two. Promote work continuity with personal protection measures in people with close contact and complete vaccination schedule (both essential and non-essential workers). If in subsequent days it begins with symptoms, do not test and isolate 5 days + 5 taking extreme precautions.

3. Close contacts with incomplete schedule or not vaccinated: isolate 7 days + 3 of extreme precautions.

Four. Do not test the mild suspicious case detected and indicate 5 days of isolation + 5 days of extreme precautions if you have a complete vaccination plan and 7 days of isolation + 3 days of extreme precautions in case you do not have it.

5. Symptomatic confirmed cases with complete vaccination: isolate 5 days + 5 days of extreme precautions.

6. Cases confirmed with incomplete schedule or not vaccinated: isolate 7 days + 3 of extreme precautions.

7. For those who require PCR for tourist reasons, set up centers outside health institutions.

Alejandra Gaydou, a doctor from Santa Fe, a professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the UNL and a member of the Argentine Forum of Clinical Medicine, spoke on the Creo program, for AIR, and reaffirmed the concepts issued in the entity’s statement. “Not all positive cases should be tested because what is happening is that health centers are crowded, the first level of care collapses because everyone wants to swab and there are many false negatives, since if one goes to swab the viral load on the first day of infection, the viral load is still low “, he warned.

The professional thought that “responsible swabbing is swab only sick patients who have severe symptoms – such as respiratory compromise – or who need to be hospitalized, be it due to covid or other pathologies. “” Testing should not be for everyone, “he insisted:” Testing kits are expensive and the resource must be managed well, because we will continue to need it. If the system collapses, there is no possibility of response, “he concluded.

Gaydou’s opinion coincides with what was stated this Thursday by the Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti, who reported that at the meeting of the Federal Health Council “the recommendations were reviewed, and one of them was that those who do not have an indication of testing, do not approach the centers so as not to continue tightening the circuit“.

And he continued: “We ask people to if it is close and asymptomatic contact, it is not necessary to swab at this time. With five days if they are vaccinated or seven if they are not vaccinated, they can be discharged. In the case of being in close contact, they have to isolate themselves anyway, so a negative or positive result does not change their behavior. “