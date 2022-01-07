Wilson Camacho: Asset recovery is as important as the penalties for the guilty

Santo Domingo, RD

On the morning of this Friday, the head of the Office of the Special Prosecutor for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), Wilson camacho, expressed through his Twitter account his position on the issue of compensation for assets corresponding to corruption cases and the measures that these entail.

“The money stolen as a result of the commission of acts of corruption must return to its rightful owners, the people,” argued Camacho in his publication.

This has generated different opinions and reactions from users on the social network.

“The recovery of assets is as important as the penalties that must be imposed on the guilty. Achieving this is a commitment, an act of justice!”

Currently, the Attorney General’s Office has brought several cases of alleged corruption to the Dominican courts. The main ones that have attracted the most public attention are Antipulpo, Coral and Coral 5g: Larva, Meduza and Operation 13.