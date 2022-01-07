Windows 11 will work better on less powerful computers

This novelty is already integrated into the Windows 11 Build 22526 available to Insiders. The improvement has to do with the shape of the index file locations , which is used to find important files faster when using File Explorer.

If, for example, you use Windows 11 on a computer that has hard drives, or in general you have a somewhat slow computer, the company’s operating system is going to integrate an interesting improvement from now on.

Windows 11 it cannot be “officially” installed on computers using pre-AMD Ryzen or 8th generation Intel Core processors. Among the reasons are several related to security, although the company allows you to install it even if you do not have officially compatible hardware.

And this is one of the main complaints that users with Windows 11 have, where users find poor performance in the file explorer, with very high load times and even crashes. This is especially inconvenient when using hard drives. Although the main unit of the computer is a SSDIf we have a multi-TB hard drive full of files, loading times will continue to be slow; especially if we have many files.

Will be available at the end of the year

Therefore, Microsoft has introduced a better file indexing system, with which the File Explorer will take less time to find and process the files we are looking for. The older the computer, the more the user will benefit from this new feature, where the operating system will index more file locations for faster searching.

Related to File Explorer, Microsoft has fixed another bug where, if you were looking for a file, and explorer.exe was hanging and I reopened Explorer, the search function was not working properly.

All these news coming to Windows 11 from the second half of the year. Microsoft will maintain a policy of releasing only one update per year for its operating systems, which will help reduce compatibility issues and other bugs that are often introduced when making changes to the system.