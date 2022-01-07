Yahir asks for financial help after family accident; “They are in very poor health,” he says

Again Yahir faces a very difficult family situation, through a video that he shared on his social networks, he reported that his cousins suffered a serious accident in the United States.
“Friends and family, good night, we started the year with terrible news: some cousins were taken and dumped in the USA by a drunk person who shocked them. They are in very poor health, I ask for your support if possible, thank you very much”, wrote Yahir.
Friends and family, good night, we started the year with terrible news, some cousins were taken and overturned in the USA by a drunk person who shocked them .. They are in very poor health, I ask for your support if possible, thank you from the bottom of my heart https://t.co/H0ebFvEvuF pic.twitter.com/UXK5LUIggG
– Yahir (@yahirmusic)
January 6, 2022
The former member of La Academia took advantage of the platform and asked for financial help for his relatives through a campaign called “Help provide funds for rehabilitation” on the “Go Fund Me” page.
During the incident, five people were expelled from the truck, for which three of them died, including a minor.
Three people survived, but with very serious injuries, according to what has been reported, one of them has a punctured lung and a splintered vertebra; the second fight for her life due to a cerebral hemorrhage that could leave her paralyzed from the neck down; while the third is recovering from leg and arm surgery.
The family is looking to raise $ 250,000 from all medical and funeral expenses.
“A drunk driver who was drinking while driving hit his Suburban, causing it to turn several times … This has devastated the family, we are working to help with the cost of the funeral, medical services and rehabilitation”, can be read in the page.
AN INFORMED PUBLIC
DECIDE BETTER.
THAT’S WHY INFORMING IS
A COUNTRY SERVICE.
SUPPORT CITIZENS WHO
BELIEVE IN DEMOCRACY
AND LET’S MAKE A COUNTRY.
We have been doing journalism for 106 years. And now, as in other periods in the history of El Salvador, journalism is essential for public opinion to be strengthened.
BECOME A MEMBER AND ENJOY EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS
Become a member now