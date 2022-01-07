Young baseball player José Ramón Alfonso Jr. leaves Cuba in search of a contract with MLB

The Cuban player José Ramón Alfonso Jr., 22, arrived in the Dominican Republic on Monday night, where will seek to sign with an MLB organization.

As the sports journalist Francys Romero published this Tuesday, the young man has played in four National Series with the Tigres de Ciego de Ávila. Despite not receiving many opportunities in the big Avilanian team (154 at-bats in 4 seasons), he did show his talent in his presentations.

Romero points out that Alfonso Jr. “has extreme versatility.” “He can play all three outfields and also infield positions like second and third bases, as well as shortstop,” he describes.

In the last U-23 National Championship (2019), playing mostly in center field, he had an offensive performance of .333 (38 hits in 114 at-bats) and OBP of .431. Similarly, he stole 7 bases in 10 attempts and made just two errors in 246 innings.

Alfonso Jr., son of the Cuban baseball player José Ramón AlfonsoYou will now go through the free agency process and residency procedures. You can then audition before MLB scouts and seek the signing of a professional contract.

Edgar Brian AlfonsoThe young man’s brother signed with the Los Angeles Angels for a $ 200,000 bonus in mid-2021. Their father played in 15 National Series; in three seasons he hit over .300 and stole more than 100 bases in his entire career.

The day before, an article in the official press revealed that more than 635 Cuban players of all ages they had left the country in the last six years, both through regular and irregular routes.

The report begins by referring to the case of the Cienfuegos player Christian saez, just 14 years old and elected first baseman of the All-Star at the U-12 World Championship in 2019, who departed for the Dominican Republic and is expected to now seek to sign with a Major League Baseball (MLB) organization in about two years.