Young baseball player José Ramón Alfonso Jr. leaves Cuba

Cuban baseball player José Ramón Alfonso Jr. arrived in the Dominican Republic the night before, as confirmed by several sources close to him.

The eldest son of the well-known “Alfonsito”, said the communicator, will now try to sign with an MLB organization.

Alfonso Jr., barely 22 years old, played in 4 National Series with the Tigres de Ciego de Ávila and to say of Romero “he has extreme versatility. He can play in all three outfields and also in infield positions like second and third base, as well as shortstop. “

Also, remember that in the middle of the year just ended, his brother Edgar Brian Alfonso signed with the Los Angeles Angels for a $ 200,000 bond.

In spite of Alfonso Jr. he did not have many opportunities in the big team of Ciego de Ávila (154 shifts in 4 seasons) “he has left samples of his talent”, emphasized the journalist, while explaining that he is about to start “ the well-known free agency process and residency procedures. Once you have everything completed, you can audition before MLB scouts and trace the search for the signing of a professional contract.

It is about another Cuban player who fled the island in 2022. A few hours into the year it was learned that the industrialist gardener Orestes Reyes left Cuba and is already in the Dominican Republic.

Romero assures that Reyes, 21, made his debut in the 60th National Baseball Series in Cuba with the Industriales team and is currently getting ready to carry out the process required to sign with a Major League Baseball organization.

