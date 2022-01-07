Zinedine Zidane will be PSG coach, Pochettino leaves even if he wins the Champions League | French League

The owners of the clubs are private: it does not serve them that their team is a solid leader in the local league, that it has a 13-point advantage over its pursuer, that it is in the next phase of the Champions League. Having money in their hands allows them to demand that the game fits their palate, that the results are not the only thing and that the trophies arrive yes, but by the way they decide.

That is why the Qatari owners of PSG are not thinking about the key to the round of 16 against Real Madrid to make their decisions and the leadership of Ligue 1 (43 points, 13 more than Nice) does not tell them anything. What they decided is above even the good results: coach Mauricio Pochettino will leave at the end of the current season.

He can even appear in the photo with ‘La Orejona’ in his hands, the obsession of the Parisian club in recent years, and nothing will change his destiny, according to information from the French press.

The RMC has already confirmed that the substitute is spoken, convinced and ready to sit on the bench: it will be Zinedine Zidane.

According to journalist Daniel Riolo (one of the first to anticipate Messi’s arrival at PSG in France) in the After Foot program, ‘Zizou’ will lead PSG from next season and that has no going back. Their three consecutive European crowns are the main argument for the owners, who also do not seem to worry about the imminent departure of Kylian Mbappé, their most valuable jewel.

Riolo says that Zidane will arrive even if the ‘young wonder’ decides to leave in June, although this leak could also have the intention that the childhood idol of the most valuable man in the current squad convinces him to finally renew his contract and make him stay in Paris. In the past it was said that DT and Mbappé maintained permanent contact and that this opened the possibility of a signing in Real Madrid, which did not materialize.