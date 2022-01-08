5 characteristics of old mobiles that fortunately disappeared forever

Luckily we will no longer see these features on today’s mobiles.

Think of your first smartphone and now think of your current smartphone. How many changes are there from one to the other? Surely not a few.

Mobile technology has evolved considerably over the years. Not only in performance but also in design. The phones of little or nothing years ago have nothing to do with the current ones and although there are some more questionable changes (such as the absence of a headphone jack), most innovations have been for the better. And to show a few examples.

Micro USB charging port

That years ago micro USB charging ports existed in most mobile phones was normal. since the USB type C was not seated.

Although it was difficult for some firms to abandon this technology, nowadays all smartphone manufacturers use the USB type C port, which are all advantages. Well, almost all of them because Apple continues to do its thing …

Physical keyboard

Taking advantage of the fact that BlackBerry says goodbye definitively, we must give thanks that physical keyboards will go out of style.

Although there are many users who think that this type of keyboard still has its advantages, the truth is that the cons are many more. On the one hand, the designs of these phones were mostly really horrible and that is some of the virtues of eliminating the physical keyboard have been the one with better designs and bigger screens.

And being honest, We will not miss the noise that these keys made either and above all, the pain in your fingers that you have when you have been writing text messages for a long time.

Removable batteries

We get into swampy ground. Many users ask for the return of smartphones with a removable battery. According to their reasoning, the main positive point of this feature is that it considerably lengthens the useful life of a mobile phone. If the battery degrades or its autonomy decreases considerably, it is really easy to replace it with a new one, which with today’s phones is much less accessible to consumers.

However, in practice almost no one carried several batteries in their pocket to replace one when the other ran out. If to this we add that with the passage of time consumers demand thinner and more beautiful phonesAs well as smartphones made with premium materials, the disappearance of removable batteries was something that was going to happen sooner or later.

It is clear that we will not see removable batteries again but honestly, many of us believe that it is a good price to pay for manufacturers to offer us better phones and with a much more premium and elegant design.

Infrared port

Before bluetooth was a standard, having a mobile with infrared was the best. By aligning infrared receivers between two phones, we could exchange files, photos, and even songs. With the arrival of smartphones, internet connection and especially bluetooth, infrared evidently took a backseat and is that the drawbacks of this technology were not few. From a very slow transfer speed until any movement of the device caused the connection to drop.

Of course infrared had many more uses but it is also true that little by little it became a completely obsolete technology to the point that most manufacturers stopped incorporating it into their terminals. To be honest, we no longer miss her.

MicroSD card slot

One of the main problems with the first smartphones was their storage capacity. The youngest will not remember but in the market there were mobile devices with 2 and 4 GB of storage memory. This was a terrible problem if we had many photos, documents and applications installed and there were occasions that even to update a tool as essential as WhatsApp, other less used applications had to be uninstalled.

To avoid the problem of storage manufacturers chose to incorporate microSD slots in their terminals. In this way we could insert a card, increase the storage of our devices and save there photographs and even some other application. But what seemed like an excellent idea was not so great.

The performance of the terminal suffered in most cases when using a microSD and the applications installed in it were running with problems, so in the end the use of the cards was left to store photos and little else. Luckily, storage today is not a problem and if it were for a user, we have alternatives such as cloud storage, something that is honestly essential today to have all our files synchronized between all our devices as well as always protected.

Related topics: Mobile phones

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe