500 thousand dollars in the garbage, for this he signed his reinforcement Chivas according to Leaño

Michel Leaño assured that Paolo Yrizar was registered in Chivas so that he can play with the U-20.

January 07, 2022 · 15:27 hs

Chivas it has neither head nor tail. The red-and-white institution walks through a thick fog that does not allow it to see where it is going and thus let it see Marcelo Michel Leaño when he was questioned about his new reinforcement, Paolo Yrizar, who appeared as a player of the first team of Chivas on the official website of Liga MX.

Marcelo Michel Leaño assured in a press conference that both Paolo Yrizar As the “Tala” José Raúl Rangel, were registered in the first team for purely administrative reasons, this so that they can play with the U-20 category, since Leaño assured that if the players were registered with the Tapatío, they could not be considered for that category.

This question is totally incomprehensible considering that Chivas, or the Tapatio, they acquired Yrizar as reinforcement for the Expansion League and not for the U-20, which shows that once again the directive of Chivas He plans to see his hobby’s face to avoid getting into more trouble.

Paolo Yrizar came from Golden of the Expansion League for this tournament, and according to Transfermarkt, it has a value of around 500 thousand dollars, however, there are no official figures of what Chivas I would have paid for the striker.

