6 mobiles of less than 100 euros recommended for companies and freelancers

These devices at such an affordable price help to carry out your tasks with full guarantees.

Companies and freelancers always try to find the best mobiles so that the performing your tasks as smoothly as possible. In most cases, it is not necessary to make a very high outlay to be able to do so. There are professions that simply need that, a telephone on which to be able to receive calls, it is not even necessary that they have the possibility of mobile data or Wi-Fi to be able to carry out other tasks.

However, it is true that it is possible to find a good range of Inexpensive mobile phones that perfectly meet any objective. This proposal puts at your disposal six of the best mobiles under 100 euros for companies and freelancers. We also recommend that you consult this article to see mobile phones with a price close to 100 euros, which can be a good guide.

Mobile phones for companies and freelancers under 100 euros

OSCAL C20

Truth be told, you couldn’t ask for more for such a small price. We are facing a device that has practically everything. From a generous screen and three cameras, to enough capacity to have a small portable office. It has an advantage that is really a point in its favor, that of having dual SIM and using Android 11 Go. A phone that, while being basic in terms of its benefits, more than fulfills everything that is asked of it.

TCL 205 32GB

In this case we have before us a phone that is at a lower price than the previous one, but also the battery here reaches 4000 mAh, which can mean quite a few more hours of energy during the working day. It is also very interesting to have dual SIM again, to be able to have a personal and work device at the same time. This proposal is very valid for those people who want a smartphone to work but do not want to spend a lot.

Panasonic KX-TU446EXR

Indeed, there are professionals who require a telephone for the day and who only need it to send and receive calls. Neither do they attend WhatsApp, nor do they have Telegram, nor do they need to. Originally intended for seniors, this device is the perfect solution for those who need to talk and text. It is not an outdated proposal, if it does not accommodate a group of professionals who do not require much more.

DOOGEE Y8

This manufacturer already has a long way to go when it comes to manufacturing technological devices, but they give good results. This proposal is at a really adjusted price, even if the 16 GB of memory is insufficient. But we can always find the solution to send using a memory card. Don’t expect too much of him, however, for certain requirements in the corporate or self-employed world it will be more than enough.

Ulefone Note 7

Ulefone of the proposals for those who do not want to spend a lot on their mobile device. This model is a good option for freelancers, because it has in its favor a very nice design and a fairly light weight. Its 3500 mAh battery gives enough of itself. Dual SIM and a 6.1-inch screen end up finishing off a very well done set and that can be a good solution that does not reach 100 euros.

Motorola Moto E20

We end with a more interesting proposal, that of the Mexican manufacturer Motorola. For a price that does not reach € 100 we have 6.5-inch OLED screen and a 13-megapixel camera. But it also has a fingerprint reader and from Motorola it ensures a battery life of 40 hours. It runs on Android 11 and may be the perfect choice for you to like a good brand phone capable of responding in any circumstance.

It is very difficult to find phones that more than meet our business objectives for a price less than € 100. But obviously there are very good proposals like the one we have deployed here. These devices they give more than enough to be able to carry out any type of task, especially considering that in most cases the requirements do not have to be very high.

