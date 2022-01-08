86-year-old woman who wins lottery prize in New York decides to share it with whoever sold her the ticket

The cashier of a store in New York insisted that the old woman buy the winning ticket, so the 86-year-old woman decided with her granddaughter to surprise her.

Luck smiles on some at times, this is what happened to Marion, an octogenarian who just won the lottery prize in a totally unexpected way.

Heidi Forest, granddaughter of the prize winner shared a video in which you can see how her grandmother decides to make a big heart gesture for someone who helped her win a lottery prize. The video has gone viral on networks.

According to Heidi, a few days ago, her grandmother went to a store near the New York neighborhood where she lives to buy some things she needed and when she paid, the cashier invited her to buy a lottery ticket, assuring her that, if If he did, he could win a $ 500,000 prize.

The woman kept her promise by giving part of the prize to the cashier who sold her the ticket. Illustrative and non-commercial video / https://www.instagram.com/p/CYYAp7DJ0_d/

What the cashier said convinced Grandma Marion to buy a lottery ticket. “Okay, if I win, I’ll share it with you,” the old woman would have promised the store clerk.

Days later the lottery drawing was held and Marion won a prize, although it was not the jackpot. He earned $ 300 which he collected and decided to share with Walter, the cashier at the store where he bought the ticket.

Helped by her granddaughter, the grandmother went to the store, just on a shift in which the cashier was working; He entered it with several balloons and one of them said: “Walter won.”

The surprised cashier jumped off the counter to give the old woman a hug. The video has hundreds of thousands of reproductions, as well as several comments where users praised the great and humble gesture by the old woman.