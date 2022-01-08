A shocking new testimony about the sexual abuse complaint further complicates Prince Andrés

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, in a 2017 file photo (Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

“Virginia Roberts told me that she had slept with Andrés in London.” Thus, direct and precise was Carolyn Andriano, key witness in the child trafficking, sexual abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, right-hand man of the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and now also the person who may further complicate the Duke of York’s future.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily mail, Andriano revealed that Roberts texted him from London in March 2001 to say that he was going to have dinner with Andres, Maxwell and Epstein. After that meeting, back in Florida, Roberts confessed to Andriano that he was going to have sex with the Duke. “I have to sleep with him, he said.

The undated photo showing Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell presented as evidence by the United States Attorney’s Office on December 7, 2021 (Reuters)

Carolyn Andriano’s testimony is not one more, she herself was Maxwell’s sex slave and He recounted chilling details of his ordeal in the pedophile’s mansions when he was not yet a minor.

Andriano, now 35, gave heartbreaking testimony against Maxwell at his trial last month. In fact, four of the five guilty verdicts against her were based on the evidence she presented, including the most serious charge of sex trafficking of minors, which carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

In this first interview, Andriano waived his legal right to anonymity and tells the full story of his horrible experience at Epstein’s “House of Sin” in Palm Beach, Florida, when he was between 14 and 17 years old, and his friendship with Roberts, the Prince’s main whistleblower. Andrew.

His account of the conversations with Roberts are the first evidence of the alleged meeting with the Duke of York.

“I waive my right to anonymity. I do it because I want all young women to know what happened to me as a teenager and how it has affected my life. I want to be the voice of all survivors of sexual abuse, so that they are not afraid to report, even years after the event, and say what happened to them. This is my story and I want to tell it, “he said.

Britain’s Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Chris Jackson / Pool via REUTERS

Andriano says that in March 2001 she was cleaning her room, listening to music and arguing with her mother – being the typical 14-year-old girl, in fact – when a message arrived. It was from her friend Virginia, thousands of miles away, in London.

“You’ll never guess who I’m with,” he said. Carolyn knew it was going to be a juicy gossip and was quick to reply. Who? ”He responded enthusiastically.

Immediately another message reached him.

“I’m in London with Jeffrey, Maxwell and Prince Andrew,” he remembers. He said they were going to dinner. I didn’t believe him. I thought it was exaggerated, but on the other hand, she knew rich people and had been to fancy parties and things like that. “

The ‘Jeffrey and Maxwell’ referred to in the message were financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in jail in 2019, and his then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of child trafficking and sexual abuse charges. in New York last month.

Carolyn and Virginia – then Roberts, now Giuffre – were members of the vicious couple’s harem of teenagers and young women, recruited by Maxwell to provide Epstein with sexual favors.

In 2001, for the two young women, it all seemed like a dangerous – and lucrative – game. A week after the exchange of messages, true to her word, 17-year-old Virginia returned from the UK and went to find Carolyn at school, wanting to tell everything. I said, “And where is your picture, Miss Princess?” Carolyn said.

At that moment her friend showed her the image, the one that shows Virginia smiling, with Prince Andrew at her side, his hand around her waist, and Ghislaine looking proudly in the background.

The photo of Virginia Roberts and Prince Andrew (The Grosby Group)



“I asked him if he had been to the Palace. And he said, ‘I slept with him. I said, ‘What? You’re playing with me ‘, and she said’ no, I slept with him ‘. She didn’t seem bothered by it. It seemed very good to him ”.

This is the first time there has been an independent account of Virginia’s supposed memory of her meeting with the Duke of York that night in March 2001, which he strongly denies ever occurred.

“There is no amount of money in this world that can repair what was stolen from me: my innocence as a child by Maxwell and Epstein. I have children and I know that as a mother, and as a woman, there is no way I can do something like what Maxwell has done, “she said.

Carolyn blames Virginia for dragging her into the world of the financier.

“At 14, she had big breasts and could definitely go through 21 when wearing makeup. I did makeup myself, but Virginia gave me the clothes. He gave me some very tight shorts with a tank top with all my cleavage in the air, “he says, adding:” He told me to do what I did, not say my age. And I didn’t even ask him why. I played along ”.

On that first visit to Epstein’s villa in 2001, Carolyn ran into Maxwell, who told Virginia to “take her upstairs and show her what to do.” They went to Epstein’s bathroom, where Virginia set up a massage table.

Epstein came in. He said he had just come back from running. He brushed his teeth, kissed Virginia on the cheek, looked at me, introduced himself, took off his shorts and T-shirt and was naked and lay on the massage table face down. I looked at Virginia and she made a gesture with her eyes to say ‘don’t worry, everything will be fine’. 45 minutes into the massage, she turned around. I pulled away and Virginia climbed on top of him and they started having sex. “

Carolyn says she didn’t know what to do at the time. “I sat on the couch and watched until it was over. We went back downstairs and Maxwell asked me, ‘How did everything go? Virginia gave him a look to tell him it had been a great session and that’s when Maxwell asked for my phone number. “

They gave him three $ 100 bills as payment for his time.

Carolyn returned to the mansion a “hundred times” over the next four years, sometimes three or four times a week. Cash was deposited in the bathroom sink.

The “massages” always followed the same routine: several girls – some acquaintances, some not, all young – rubbed Epstein’s back and buttocks before he turned around.

Although she and Epstein never had full sex, she says she was sexually assaulted multiple times.

