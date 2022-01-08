Aaron Rodgers mocks report on alleged Super Bowl boycott

The Packers quarterback made a reference on social media about the possibility of protesting the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols

The quarterback of the Green bay packers, Aaron Rodgers, he made fun of a supposed report that he would be willing to boycott the Super Bowl in protest of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

This Friday on his WFAN radio show, the former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Boomer esiason, you received a text message from a source assuring you that Rodgers will threaten with a boycott the super bowl in case the Packers come to the game.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have already secured the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Getty Images

“Multiple people in the direct circle of Aaron They have told me that, if the Packers arrive at the Super Bowl, he will use the previous week to establish an important point, “says the message that was read on the air by the companion of Esiason, Greg Gianotti. “He will threaten the NFL saying he will not play the Big Game or next season if they do not remove some of the rules related to COVID.

“What bothers him the most is testing non-symptomatic players. He told [el mariscal de campo suplente] Jordan Love to be ready. “

After a cut in the video, Gianotti asked the former quarterback, if “is he someone we should trust with his information?”, And the response of Esiason It was: “I would say, yes.”

Rodgers He later mocked the report on his social media citing the phrase, “He told Jordan Love to be ready,” accompanied by three laughing emojis, and used multiple tags, including #FakeNews in your reply.

Jordan Love replied to a message from Rodgers, maintaining the tone of mockery, assuring that it was the source of the report.

The third quarterback of the Packers, Kurt Benkert, also joined the conversation and Rodgers She questioned him if he was upset that he only told Jordan Love to be ready and not him.

Rodgers, who is not vaccinated, missed a game this season after testing positive for COVID-19 and must undergo daily tests.

The Packers They have already secured the No. 1 seed in the National Conference and a bye week in the playoffs.

Esiason He played 14 seasons in the NFL, most of it with the Bengals, although he also had spells with the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals, accumulating an 80-93 record with 2,969 completions for 37,920 yards and 247 touchdowns.