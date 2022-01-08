Adamari López, where do you buy your dresses | Stores | Boutiques | Pinkapple Dresses | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Adamari Lopez She is one of those women who always looks amazing no matter what clothes she wears or the makeup itself, but it is no secret that her beautiful dresses make her stand out much more every time she is seen.

Either through social networks or on the Telemundo screens, the Puerto Rican presenter has shown endless combinations in terms of clothing and everything seems to fit her well, generating a little uncertainty among her fans, especially women.

Where do you buy Adamari Lopez your dresses? That may be one of the biggest questions in this regard and the answer is not very difficult to find. What’s more, it is available to many people.

Adamari López celebrating the Year 2022 with a photograph on her social networks. (Photo: Adamari López / Instagram).

STORES IN THE ADAMARI LÓPEZ BUY HER DRESSES

Although the driver dresses elegantly and in designer clothes, she also does it more organically with clothes that do not necessarily cost an arm and a leg or are difficult to obtain.

Usually their looks come from clothing stores such as Pinkapple Dresses, Boho Collection, Trendilicious Mix & Match, among others, boutiques that have facilities to buy virtually.

WHO IS IN CHARGE OF ADAMRI LÓPEZ’S LOOKS?

Like many celebrities, Lopez has a person who helps her choose her clothes and the dresses she needs to buy from the aforementioned stores.

She is the stylist Denise del Pino from the well-known Instagram page, Blessed closet.

PHOTOS OF ADAMARI LÓPEZ