Aim and complete tasks from the To-Do Stuff widget

In general, widgets depend on an application from which they are controlled, but in this case it is rather the other way around: the important thing is the widget, and with To-Do Stuff you will be able to point your tasks or ideas directly from the launcher. It is an application designed to be comfortable and that you will never need to open: just use the widget.

Simple and comfortable controls

Stuff widget view

Stuff is an application to write down pending tasks, you can do this only in the widget. This will show you a count with several days, and you will have to click on the header of each one of them to add a new task. This can be assigned to each of the days, being able to choose between:

Today.

Morning.

Coming soon.

Someday.

On the other hand, if you click on the left margin of each of the tasks, it will be crossed out and will be marked as complete, so you can complete them – or return them as they were – with a single tap.

Stuff widget

If you click on each of the entries, you can edit its text, like this like the day you want it to be assigned, or delete it directly. You can also mark it as completed from this same floating menu.

In addition to this, you can easily reorder tasks you’ve created and added to the widget by clicking on the right margin, which will open a drop-down menu in which you can drag the tasks to assign them to the day you prefer.

Settings built into the app

Stuff customization

We have talked about the widget, which is the nerve center of the application, but in the app itself you can also find some interesting options to customize it. As you will see, it opens in a floating way on the launcher.

By clicking on each of the available days, you can hide or show these in the widget, while from the customization section you can choose the color, the shape of the corners or even the margins with which it counts. Although there are functions for which you will need to have the premium version.

Add task in Stuff

On the other hand, there is a settings section through which you can change other sections, such as the area to which the new tasks are added, or the automatic movement of these when the days go by.

How to download To-Do Stuff on Google Play

You can download this application completely free on Google Play. This includes in-app purchases to get its premium version, although it can be used perfectly without paying.

