Air Canada announces cancellation of flights to Cuba until May due to increased infections

The increase in health tension, after outbreaks in several Caribbean countries, has caused some Canadian airlines to announce flight suspensions this month. One of them is Air Canada, which reported that it would temporarily suspend flights to Mexican and Caribbean destinations for 90 days. from next January 31. This is bad news for the revival of the tourism industry in a region that is practically dependent on it.

The decision, taken in collaboration with the Government of Canada, is designed to achieve an orderly reduction in service and minimize the impact on customers, according to a statement from the airline. The flights, according to the airline, will be suspended from January 31, 2022 to April 30, 2022. Cuba would be among the destinations affected by this Air Canada decision.

According to another Press release, Tourist destinations such as Cayo Coco, Cancun, Liberia, Montego Bay, Punta Cana, Varadero, Puerto Vallarta, Aruba, Barbados, Kingston, Mexico City, Nassau, Providenciales, San José and Panama would be affected by this decision of the Canadian company.

In addition, it was added, Grand Cayman, Granada, Santo Domingo and Samaná in the Dominican Republic; Bermuda Islands; Havana in Cuba; St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Saint Martin / Sint Maarten; and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

HIT TO TOURISM IN CUBA AND THE REST OF THE CARIBBEAN

On January 3, Air Canada denied on social media media reports of flight cancellations to the Caribbean and Mexico, saying those reports were based on a 2021 press release. But two days later, Air Canada Vacations issued a travel alert about the suspension of flights to sun and beach destinations from the end of the current month.

In total, Air Canada would affect 14 of its routes through the Caribbean. The airline said that to ensure Canadians were not stranded abroad, it planned to operate a series of one-way commercial flights from affected destinations.

Travelers affected by the suspension of flights will receive a full refund, Air Canada said, adding that its team “will contact affected customers and process refunds in order of departure date. Eligible customers will receive an invoice confirming their refund once it has been issued. “

However, the changes would only affect 7% of Air Canada Vacations customers because they have maintained operations in 23 sunny destinations during the winter season. The other Canadian companies have not said anything about last minute cancellations.

