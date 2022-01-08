Aleida Núñez paralyzes fans with her attributes on the air in ‘spicy’ photoshoot

The beautiful Mexican actress, Aleida Núñez, has once again stolen the glances and the attention of her loyal followers on social networks, leaving more than one fans paralyzed by showing her enormous treasures as God brought her into the world.

Through Instagram, the radiant television presenter originally from Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, spread the postcards showing how she enjoys her rest away from the spotlights and in the middle of nature, revealing all her charms at 40 year old.

These postcards have received a good reaction from their more than three and a half million followers on Instagram, leaving their likes and the occasional compliment in the comments about the enviable and preserved beauty of Aleida Núñez.

In the beginning, Aleida Núñez was part of the Nuestra Belleza México contest in 1994, achieving second place, opening the doors to the world of television as a host, as well as being an advertising model and on catwalks in León, Guanajuato.

Upon her arrival on television in the ranks of Televisa, Aleida Núñez was part of several telenovela projects in the 90’s and having participation in series such as ‘Mujeres Asesinas’ and ‘Mujer Cases de la Vida Real’, until reaching to the theater in the plays ‘Why do men love bitches?’, ‘I’ll sing to the end of the world’ and ‘The Harpies Susana’.