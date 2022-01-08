Alexa, daughter of Héctor Parra, faces a new lawsuit for which she could spend seven years in jail

The legal process you face Hector Parra for the alleged sexual abuse against his daughter Alexa is far from over, because while the actor is still under investigation in the eastern prison in Mexico City, his lawyer denounced the young woman, who is also the daughter of Ginny Hoffman.

Lawyer José Luis Guerrero filed a complaint for false statements against Alexa Parraas she assures that the young woman modified the statements she made last October in a complaint for “disclosure of secrets” against her, an act that could be punishable by law.

“The complaint is based on the actions of the investigation folder, where she (Alexa) reported the alleged crime of revealing secrets last October against your server; from the answer I gave, she is looking for a written improvement that she presented in the last days of last December, modifying the initial declaration that he put and that he has ratified before the Public Ministry. The falsity of statements is prosecuted ex officio“, He said for the program ‘De Primera Mano’.

In addition, during an interview with ‘Sale el Sol’, the lawyer confirmed that Héctor Parra is aware of said complaint, and although he has not wanted to proceed legally as he assured a few months ago, he is aware that the young woman could reach a sentence of 3 to 7 years in prison in case it is proven that the crime of falsification of statements was committed

“I have been in constant communication with Héctor, before coming to promote this writing I spoke with Héctor. As is known to all of you, Hector has not wanted to proceed against his daughter despite being the target of her complaint, I explained what the meaning was and what the legal consequences could be and he agreed“, He detailed.

He also shared that on December 24, a hearing was held in the actor’s case, with which he won an amparo and the control judge determined that he was right, ordering the Public Ministry to unburden the investigative acts within a period of time. 30 days that expire on January 24.

Regarding the complaint filed by Daniela Parra against Ginny Hoffman for the crimes of omission and concealment of the alleged violation against Alexa Parra, the legal representative explained that there is still no resolution in this regard, but they remain outside the dictated by the authority.

“Daniela filed a criminal complaint at the end of November last year based on the fact that some illicit conduct could be derived from the facts that are already a matter of public knowledge, facts that were attributed to Héctor Parra and We are going to wait for the traffic to have this complaint that Daniela has already filed“He added.

