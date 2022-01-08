Alfonso Cremata died | The Miami Herald

Alfonso Cremata Courtesy

Cuban actor Alfonso Cremata, one of the most representative figures of the Cuban theater movement in the first years of exile, died this Wednesday, January 5, victim of a heart ailment at his home in Sarasota, where he had resided for some time. He was 75 years old.

A key figure in the popular works that packed the defunct Las Mascaras de Miami theater for several decades, Cremata’s work cannot be separated from that of Salvador Ugarte, his partner and lifelong collaborator, who died in 2006.

The binomial premiered their first work, The dying light (1967), in the defunct Merrick-Go-Round Playhouse, whose proceeds allowed him to open his first theater, Las Máscaras 1, where they presented Otello, Trees die standing up, The malquerida, The stranded mermaid Y Tea and sympathy, among other titles in which they demonstrated their mastery of the dramatic genre.

Over time, the duo inaugurated their second theater, Las Máscaras 2, which over the years became the scene of blockbusters as well known as Enriqueta went on a diet and countless comedies that ran for several years.

Alfonso Cremata (right) with Salvador Ugarte and Lucy García. Courtesy Lucy Garcia

To the list of successes are added Be unfaithful and don’t look with whom, Sex makes me laugh, What fame my bed has, What is my fault for being bilingual? Y The difficult life of the easy woman, to name a few.

In the late 1980s, the couple used humor to denounce the drama of the Cuban rafters through Cuca the raft Y I’m leaving for Cuba today that communism is over.

But the work of Cremata and Ugarte was not limited to the tables. Their ability to adapt to other media allowed them to write Mexican soap operas for the Televisa emporium, such as Valentina, The adulteress, What heaven does not forgive, The man who came from the sea Y A face in the mirror.

In Miami, they wrote, produced and starred in comedy television series How hot is the atmosphere Y Condo in Hialeah. In addition to writing and directing the show To bed with Porcel.

“I shared with them all the facets of their artistic work throughout 25 years. Among my memories, the montages of Cuca the raft Y Enriqueta went on a diet, which lasted three years on a full house billboard, ”actress Lucy García told the Miami Herald, who lives eternally grateful for the binomial because it always gave him an opportunity in his productions.

Alfonso Cremata (third from right) and Salvador Ugarte (third from left) in one of his comedies. Courtesy Lucy Garcia

García described Cremata as an extremely talented being, a faithful friend and a great lover of his family and animals.

“His love for the theater had no limits. When Alfonso and Salvador bought Las Máscaras neither had money to pay an additional rent. For that reason they were living in the same room for some time ”.

Actress and playwright Julie de Grandy remembers Cremata and her partner as eternal fighters for the cause of theater.

“Curiously, the public only associates them with their successful comedies. However, many forget that early in their careers they demonstrated their mastery of drama in works such as The malquerida”Added De Grandy, after emphasizing that both were very simple people and good companions who are already part of the history of theater in Spanish performed in Miami.

“They worked a lot when in Miami there were no resources to do theater. But, thanks to their efforts, they got to have two rooms that helped to promote theater in the city ”, highlighted the actress Martha Picanes. “Both Alfonso and Salvador belong to an era that will not be repeated.”

Alfonso Cremata was born in Havana on April 4, 1946. He arrived in Miami in 1962. At a very young age, he studied architecture at Miami Dade College, but dropped out to dedicate himself completely to his great passion: theater.

He is survived by his sister, actress Maritza Morgado, his niece Verónica Morgado and her three daughters.

