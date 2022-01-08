Altair Jarabo and his radical and captivating look change that everyone talks about

As he clarified a few months ago, after his wedding with Frédéric Garcia, Altair Jarabo prepares for his big return to soap operas with a captivating and radical makeover.

Last December, the beautiful actress shared with her followers her return to the small screen with the melodrama Warrior heart.

“I cannot advance much, other than the fact that I am happy to return to my work, my arena and my activity,” said the actress exclusively for People en Español.

Altair Jarabo surprises with radical change of look

Through his social networks, Altair revealed the final result of the look change that he had previously announced.

With several images published in her stories, the 35-year-old actress showed the before and after of the transformation that she applied to her hair to become a captivating redhead.

“Do you remember that we were with the change of look?”, Wrote the actress, who minutes later discovered the incredible transformation.

In addition, he shared a reclining photograph with the caption: “New Year, new project, new hair”, which currently exceeds 43 thousand I like it on the famous social network.

