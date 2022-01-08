An electric bicycle battery would have caused a fire in a building in the Bronx – Telemundo New York (47)

A battery from a bicycle was responsible for starting a four-alarm fire in the Bronx, according to fire investigators. At least one firefighter had to seek medical treatment.

New York City Fire Department officials said the first calls about the incident at a Grand Concourse building in the Fordham Heights section came around 2 a.m. Saturday. More than 150 firefighters and members of paramedics came to the scene and were able to control the fire shortly after 5:00 am

The fire started on the first floor of the building before spreading to the apartment units on the upper floors. It was not immediately clear how many people were displaced by the damage.

A fire officer in the building confirmed that the origin of the nightly fire can be traced back to the restaurant on the first floor where delivery men store electric bicycles. Investigators believe the fire originated in one of the lithium-ion batteries.

Authorities also say that at least one firefighter had to be transported to a nearby hospital for injuries related to the fire.