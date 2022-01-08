And the conga continues: another baseball prospect leaves Cuba

What sounds in Cuban baseball, just beginning in 2022, is not the conga from Santiago, but the conga of the prospects who leave. At this rate, the news will be that a month will end without the departure of a young ball talent from the Island. As the journalist Francys Romero publishes on his blog, 22-year-old José Ramón Alfonso arrived in the Dominican Republic at night and will try to sign with a Major League Baseball organization.

Romero describes this young man as a versatile player, that defense can not only play in the three outfields, but second and third base, as well as shortstop.

He participated in four National Series with the Tigres de Ciego de Ávila, with whom he has not had many opportunities to step on the batter’s box (just 154 at-bats in the four seasons).

His numbers in the last U-23 National Championship reflect both his ability on offense and his speed. He hit .333 with 38 hits in 114 at-bats. In ten attempts he managed to steal seven bases. His average finish on base, by any means, .431, shows his usefulness as a player.

In the decisive game of the tournament, he drove the decisive race for his team to defeat Matanzas, in 12 innings and be crowned champion. On defense he also had a remarkable performance. José Ramón Afonso played center fielder most of the time and only made two errors in 246 innings.

This young comes from a family of players in which he had two examples to follow: his father and namesake played in 15 National Series in Cuba. He was also a versatile player, with contact and speed. In three seasons, he hit over .300 and stole more than 100 bases in his entire career.

On the other hand, his brother Edgar Brian Alfonso signed with the Los Angeles Angels for a $ 200,000 bond in mid-2021.

It is evident that the young José Ramón Alfonso has decided to follow the path of his brother and now go through the process to become a free agent and obtain residency. Once you have completed both steps, you can show up to major league scouts and seek signing a contract as a professional.

His departure from Cuba took place just three days apart from that of the industrialist gardener Orestes Reyes, the first baseball prospect to leave the island in 2022, who is also in the Dominican Republic.

The neighboring country has become the first stop for young Cuban players who seek to make their way in the best baseball in the world and prosper economically., without needing the state Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) to intervene as an intermediary in their contracts or get involved in any human trafficking plot.

The departure of José Ramón Alfonso Jr. to the Dominican Republic comes a day after the official Cuban press revealed that more than 635 players left the island in the last six years.

In an article, the official journalist Joel García León, from the newspaper Workers, recognized that the exodus of athletes has become a problem for the Cuban sports movementBut it places responsibility on external rather than internal reasons. García León avoids mentioning that the late Fidel Castro eliminated professionalism in the island’s sport, mainly in baseball, and qualified the professional ball as a slave ball.

Judging by the how 2022 has started, with two prospects leaving Cuba in the first four days, this year Cuban baseball could establish a record of young talents leaving the country looking to prove himself in the best baseball in the world and prosper financially.