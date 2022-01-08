Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín: This is what their LUXURY vacations in New York are like with Nina and Mia

After spending Christmas and New Years in Acapulco, Andrea Legarreta, her husband Erik rubin, and its daughters Mia and Nina decided to take a few days of holidays in the city of New York, in the United States, from where they have shared with their followers the best moments of the luxurious stay.

The rest days of the Rubín Legarreta family They were also due to his youngest daughter’s birthday celebration, Girl, who spent his 15th anniversary enjoying the so-called “Big Apple” and all its tourist attractions, as well as a wintry climate, since at the moment they have sub-zero temperatures and it is snowing.

On the occasion of the celebration for the 15 years of the smallest of the family, all the members took advantage of their official Instagram accounts to send the young woman, who is already following in the footsteps of her mother as an actress, emotional messages in which they wish her what better.

“United … Celebrating our Nina for her 15 and celebrating life together and grateful … In love …”, were the words with which the host of the morning “Hoy” shared with her millions of followers a photograph in which she is seen accompanied by her husband and daughters from the famous Central Park.

This is how Andrea boasted about the trip with her family. Photo: Special

The Rubín Legarreta family enjoys New York

Although the family arrived a few days ago to the city of New YorkIt was this Thursday when they were seen having more activities, which they shared on their social networks, mainly the presenter and actress, who is very active on Instagram, where she has 5.6 million followers.

In the morning, Andrea, Erik, Mía and Nina They visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NY, one of the most famous worldwide and where they enjoyed a wide variety of painting and sculpture collections, as it exhibits pieces by renowned artists such as Rafael, El Greco, Rembrandt, Velázquez, Picasso, and many more.

The family enjoyed a morning at the museum. Photo: Special

After walking through the museum, and having a morning full of art and culture, the couple, which has established itself as one of the most solid entertainment in Mexico, decided to spend the afternoon with their daughters in the iconic Central Park, in park that has been portrayed in hundreds of movies and series, such as the famous “Sex and the City”.

In the place, Erik, 50, had a romantic and fun moment with Mia, 16 and Nina, who just turned 15. In addition, in one of the videos shared by his first-born, he was also seen very romantic with the host of the Televisa morning.

The Rubín Legarretas spent an afternoon in Central Park. Photo: Special

To close their day with a flourish, everyone attended a play on Broadway, famous for its musicals, and it was precisely one of these that they were able to enjoy, as they revealed on their networks, as they showed off the Dear Evan Hansen program.

They ended the day at the theater. Photo: Special

KEEP READING:

Mia and Nina Rubín: The best looks of Andrea Legarreta’s daughters in NY

Mia and Nina Rubín: This is how the luxurious 15-year parties of Andrea Legarreta’s daughters were