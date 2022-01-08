Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín’s family vacations in New York to celebrate Nina Rubín

PHOTO: Instagram / @ andrealegarreta

The host of the morning show Today, Andrea Legarreta and her husband Erik Rubín traveled to New York City with their daughters, Mía and Nina Rubín, to celebrate the 15th birthday of the latter, who was born on January 5, 2007.

Through their respective Instagram accounts, the Rubín Legarreta family shared photographs of the trip they took during the first days of 2022. For her part, Andrea published a photograph where she appears with her husband and two daughters in Central Park in New York.

“United … celebrating our Nina for her 15 and celebrating life together and grateful in love … blessings to all!”, wrote the host of the morning of Televisa in the photograph.

PHOTO: Instagram / @ andrealegarreta

Even, as Mía Rubín showed from her history of the same digital platform, the family stayed at the hotel Equinox, a luxury hotel with minimalist architecture which is designed for people seeking a life of well-being through exercise and movement, according to its website.

Among the activities that the family carried out, a brunch at Flipper’s Bakery, which specializes in selling Pancakes, Y luxury shopping for clothing and items to withstand the extreme temperatures that are in the city due to the winter that will last until March of this year. This according to what the former Timbiriche showed from his Instagram.

As part of the celebration of the 15 years of the nobel actress, her mother dedicated some touching words to her on her social networks to congratulate her: “I wish these 15 years to be the beginning of an infinity of wonderful and eternal moments. I love you always, I am with you always, in all possible ways. Even beyond time and distance ”, you can read in the extensive composition that Legarreta dedicated to Nina.

PHOTO: Instagram / @ erikrubinoficial

In her message, the 50-year-old driver recalled the feeling she experienced when Nina came into her life and took advantage of the space to recognize her main qualities. In addition, he mentioned that every day he thanks God and life for having his presence and his happiness.

“With your ability to analyze and value every moment, tenacious, persevering, committed, talented, passionate, loving, empathetic, happy. You are one of those little angels that God sends to bring joy to those of us who know you and it is so easy to love you and to love all of you!”He added.

In the publication, Legarreta also shared a photograph of her daughter, who wore a beige dress with a wide tulle skirt and a corset type decorated with beads of the same color. The postcard, captured by photographer Luis de la Luz, highlighted the beauty of Nina, who definitely inherited the best qualities of her parents.

(Capture: @ andrealegarreta / Instagram)

In this same way, Both Mía and Erik made dedications to him on social networks. For her part, Nina’s sister, who also ventured as a soloist last year and performed live with her father on different occasions, wrote: “Today 15 years ago my little star Nina Rubín was born. My best friend, my favorite person in the world, my life. You shine wherever you go beauty, never lose it. This is your precious year ”.

Likewise, Erik complemented with a brief dedication: “My girl, At what point did you become a beautiful lady? But what dazzles me is your inner beauty. Old soul, I learn from you“, Next to a postcard of the photo shoot described above.

