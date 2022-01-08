Andrew Garfield talks about that cameo you might not want to know about

Neither Tobey nor Andrew are in the trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” 1:47

Editor’s note: This article contains spoilers for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

(CNN) – Andrew Garfield finally spoke about his extensive cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”



In an interview with Variety published on Thursday, the ex-arachnid spoke of his return to the franchise, in which he teamed up with veteran Spider-Man Tobey Maguire to help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker save the multiverse.

In the run-up to the December premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Garfield continually rebuffed speculations from Marvel fans that he would appear in the film. During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” in September, he even went so far as to insist that a viral image of him on set with Maguire was false.

Garfield in the role of Spider-Man debuted in 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man”. His spider senses tickled again two years later when he reprized the role in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” The sequel ended on a sad note with the death of his love interest, Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone.

According to Garfield, “I didn’t expect to have a conversation about the possibility of playing Peter Parker again,” but a phone call from producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal and director Jon Watts offering Garfield a shot at redemption changed everything.

In “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Garfield’s Spider-Man is able to save Holland’s love interest, MJ, played by Zendaya.

This storyline cemented Garfield’s decision to return to the franchise.

“There were so many unanswered questions for my Peter where we left off. I had to step back in and heal a bit for him,” the 38-year-old star told Variety.

He added that returning to the franchise allowed his character to “heal the most traumatic moment” and that there is something “cosmically beautiful” about his character getting a second chance to save Gwen.

Garfield, who also starred in “Tic, Tic … Boom!”, “Hacksaw Ridge” and “The Social Network,” also revealed that he would definitely welcome the opportunity to dress up as Spider-Man again “if it were. the indicated”.

Speaking of playing the iconic teenager turned superhero, he said, “Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, about the greater good and about the majority. He’s a working-class kid from Queens who knows wrestling and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in the sense that if there was an opportunity to retell more of that story, I would have to feel very secure and certain in myself. “

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” made history by becoming the second-highest-grossing film at its premiere, reaching a record $ 260 million at the domestic box office.

Only “Avengers: Endgame,” one of the biggest box office hits of all time, grossed the most at its premiere.