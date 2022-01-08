Angela Aguilar’s miniskirt ideal for any age

Angela Aguilar, Mexican singer and influencer, owns a glamorous but fresh and cheerful style. His way of dressing and understanding fashion falls in love with and dazzles his 7.5 million followers on Instagram and of course, his audience.

The 18-year-old knows how to combine classic and elegant garments with other more informal or trendy ones, print her personal touch and often add a traditional detail to show the love she has for her homeland, Mexico.

This time, an image with a fun interpretation of the clapboard skirts fashion uploaded to their stories: the design is all the rage from the Japanese anime: the uniforms of the schoolgirls there have a two-color version in white with a black strip towards the end of the ring or vice versa.

They are also reminiscent of the fashion of the nineties, where the miniskirts with Scottish-style tables: with the typical quadrillé prints.

Angela Aguilar makes his own interpretation of this trend and surprises with a colorful, unique and super chic model at the same time. Suitable for any age and lifts any look. Let’s see what this is about.

Mini skirt in colors: Ángela Aguilar imposes a trend

The Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar is an it girl on social networks: she sets trends and dresses fashion in her own way. Fountain. Instagram @angela_aguilar

Whenever a fashion sweeps, there are celebrities who make their own interpretation of the trend and impose, with that way of wearing it, a new one. It is the case of Angela Aguilar Y mini skirt colorful.

In this way, she chose a print that brought together as many colors as the rainbow because she knows that a striking print can completely transform a look and bring a lot of style. Originality, fun and elegance at the same time.

Thus, the young Mexican chose a version of mini skirt with a print of a lipstick that leaves a kiss on the garment: in colors and rows, each one forming a pattern that is identical but in another color, one next to the other.

In the style of logomania that is also booming in the fashion industry. The lipstick brand is one of the silhouettes that commands the street style of the outfits of the younger generations. Incorporating them over black in a miniskirt in the colors French blue, yellow, fuchsia, red, light blue and green became a fire of likes and visualizations.

Of course, Angela Aguilar She knows that the miniskirt must be high-waisted to give the optical illusion of having an even longer and slimmer torso, a well defined waist and that the slightly flared tables give the impression of narrowing the waist even more.

Of course, he combined it with a black shirt to the body, without shoulders and with ruffles, to add that traditional detail that he likes to print so much in his outfits. The sleeves ¾ gave it an elegant touch

In the photo uploaded to storys, the youngest of the Aguilar Dynasty is seen about to go on stage with her father, Pepe Aguilar, with a microphone in hand and about to sing.

The family headed by Pepe Aguilar is united and not only works a lot as a team together with Leonardo Aguilar singing, but also, Angela Aguilar add your sister Aneliz Aguilar to many of the fashion campaigns that she carries out for brands, in addition to turning her into a character through her YouTube channel, where she has 3.14 million subscribers and is presented with a freehand drawing of her face, incredible!

Fashion lessons: multi-color is the law

When the trend from mini skirts to tables appeared on the horizon, Angela Aguilar he knew it resonated with his style: fresh, fun, and laid-back. But the Mexican singer chose to print the Mexican color in this fashion.

The firms that brought fashion to the latest collections of 2021 were Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and Balmain. But these were brought in colors like seawater, scotch and flower prints.

The princess of Mexican music is always attentive to the launches of luxury brands, but as we say, she reconverts and reverts fashion garments.

This is how to his collections of short skirts with ethnic prints, playful and with patterns or drawings and arabesques, he added this type of miniskirts full of color and joy.

And you, what are you waiting for to add to your wardrobe a colorful mini skirt with tables like the one in Angela Aguilar? Pure style!

