Angela Aguilar’s miniskirt ideal for any age

Angela Aguilar, Mexican singer and influencer, owns a glamorous but fresh and cheerful style. His way of dressing and understanding fashion falls in love with and dazzles his 7.5 million followers on Instagram and of course, his audience.

The 18-year-old knows how to combine classic and elegant garments with other more informal or trendy ones, print her personal touch and often add a traditional detail to show the love she has for her homeland, Mexico.

