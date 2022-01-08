Angélica Rivera, from famous actress to happy UBER host. | Special

Angelica RiveraFrom famous to actress to happy UBER host for the love of her life, she was seen singing at the top of her lungs on the streets of Miami late at night. The actress which is remembered as the great “Seagull”, She made it clear that beyond fame and glamor, mom is mom.

While many hope that Angelica Rivera returned to acting, after his notorious divorce from Enrique Peña Nieto and having taken a break to attend to his family and other businesses outside the show business, the actress of “The owner” Y “Distilling love“Enjoy this stage of family union in a big way.

After the Christmas season where Angélica Rivera met with her ex-partner, José Alberto Castro and their three daughters, Sofia Castro, Fernanda castro Y Regina castroToday the beloved actress continues to enjoy great moments.

It was one of his youngest daughters, Fernanda castro, who shared on social networks that her mother Angélica Rivera had come for her after leaving home for a while. Fernanda stressed that her mother was an “Uber mother” and on the way back home, she took the opportunity to sing at the top of her lungs with the actress songs from Abba, José José and more.

Thus, Angelica Rivera She revealed once again that mother is mother and that when her daughters are at home she does not miss the opportunity to pamper them, because in the same way days ago she was on the balcony making tortillas with her daughters.

Dressed discreetly, with a cap and glasses, Angelica Rivera He captivated with the family postcard making it clear how much he enjoys being with his family.

2022, a great year for Angélica Rivera

Now that a new year has begun, the followers of Angelica Rivera They do not lose hope of seeing him again on television, either in a new Televisa soap opera or perhaps trying their luck on a digital platform, since Latin content has become one of the favorites.

After hits like “Mariana of the Night“,”Angela”And more long before his relationship with Enrique Peña Nieto, Angelica Rivera built an enviable and impeccable track record of hits where we saw him both as the beloved protagonist and as the evil villain, demonstrating his talent with ease.

His daughters shared a personal reflection, where the beloved “Seagull”She made it clear that she would no longer let fear control her and both her ex-husband and her eldest daughter, Sofía Castro, have reiterated that her return is near, and that she is going through one of her best moments in terms of talent and beauty.

2022 could be the year of the return of Angelica Rivera But for now, it only remains to hope that she surprises us, while she continues to look like a happy and dedicated mother to her family.