Angélica Rivera, from First Lady to Uber driver

Before becoming the First lady from Mexico, Angelica Rivera starred in several melodramas on Televisa, such as The owner Y Distilling love among others.

During the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto, who at that time was her husband, the actress became one of the most controversial women, not forgetting her luxurious travels, the expensive designer outfits she wore and the scandal over the famous White House.

Related news

At present it maintains a low profile life and away from reflections. In fact, very little is known about her and, before her ex-husband finished his term, she was already living the same way.

The actress reappeared in 2019 when she announced her divorce, through some photographs that her 3 daughters published on social networks.

Related news

After separating from Peña Nieto, Rivera immediately deleted his account Instagram and his whereabouts are only known thanks to his daughters.

Does Angélica Rivera work at Uber?

It is known, thanks to the publications of his daughters, that the December holidays were spent next to Sofía, Fernananda and Regina, as well as with José Alberto El Guero Castro.

And it was precisely Fernanda, who boasted on social networks that her mother has made her debut as a host of Uber Vip.

Through the social network, the young woman revealed that her mother was an “Uber mother” and on the way back home, she took the opportunity to sing at the top of her lungs.

Angélica Rivera would be living in the United States and working on what would be her great return to the small screen.

Follow us on Google news and receive the best information

jram