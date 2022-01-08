Angélica Rivera, from First Lady to Uber driver

Admin 21 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 16 Views

Before becoming the First lady from Mexico, Angelica Rivera starred in several melodramas on Televisa, such as The owner Y Distilling love among others.

During the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto, who at that time was her husband, the actress became one of the most controversial women, not forgetting her luxurious travels, the expensive designer outfits she wore and the scandal over the famous White House.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Altair Jarabo and his radical and captivating look change that everyone talks about

As he clarified a few months ago, after his wedding with Frédéric Garcia, Altair Jarabo …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved