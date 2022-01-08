Angélica Rivera lives here today

Of the life of Angelica Rivera little is known since got divorced, two years ago, from the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto. At that point, he decided to completely shut down his Instagram account and stay away from all media, completely disappearing from all sides, almost without a trace.

Source: Instagram @vicoguadarrama

In April of last year, he indirectly reappeared on Instagram when his friend and journalist, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, shared a photo of the two of them enjoying dinner together, which he accompanied with the following text: “How nice to see you, Angelita, dear. An affectionate hug ”.

More frequently we can see images of her with his daughters, Sofía, Fernanda and Regina Castro, in the personal accounts of each of them. Although they do not usually upload many photos with their mother, every so often they surprise by sharing a moment together, which gives us a small glimpse of what she is doing with her life.

Nowadays, Angelica Rivera lives in California, United Statess. Where he leads a very low-key life, trying to go as unnoticed as possible. In his day-to-day life, he shares with his daughters, who also live in that country, and with some friends, such as Cynthia Klitbo, who shared a photo in which they can be seen together with Aylin Mujíca, celebrating 27 years of friendship from the recording of “La Dueña”.

Although, for the moment, she is staying away from the cameras and the media, she commented, before retiring, that she was preparing to soon return to act in a soap opera.

“I believe that soon she will be able to return to work, if I had in my hands a character, a story suitable for her, I would not hesitate to invite her, I would not hesitate, the truth would be something that would give me great pleasure, she is a woman who has a lot of talent and I hope that she will return soon, it does not have to be with me, I believe that soon she will have a project that is worthwhile for her and that she can carry out “, said “El güero” Castro, producer and former husband of Angélica.

We will have to keep waiting to see if this year is finally the one chosen for Angelica Rivera make your big return to television or if, on the contrary, you prefer to remain anonymous as you have done so far. What do you think?