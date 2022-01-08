Antonio Brown questions Tom Brady’s friendship

Antonio Brown, NFL wide receiver, continue giving what to talk about on the day he officially became a free agent after his stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In an appearance in the Full Send Podcast, led by Bob Menery, the wide receiver declared his feelings about his relationship with Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Each person has a different definition of friendship. For me, a friend is someone who will always support you. In the world of sports, not everyone will be your friend. Is Tom Brady my friend? It is because I am a good football player and he needs me for it.. ”Stated Brown.

When questioned about the greatness of TB12, the former Steelers, Raiders and Patriots player stated “Tom can’t do anything alone. He is a player on a football team. We all depend on another to be able to carry out our activities ”.

The wide receiver remembers the outburst with Bruce Arians during the game in a different way than the head coach remembers it.

“The coach told me ‘Get out of here’ and I could only think fuck you too and I decided to take off your logo. I’m not wearing that anymore. Now imagine hearing 60,000 people chanting my name. I had an adrenaline rush and became too sexy for my clothes. I gave the fans what they wanted”Brown explained.

Intends to return

What’s more, AB made it clear that it has an interest in returning to the field for the 2022 season. The wide receiver accumulates 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns after catching 928 passes in 12 seasons as a professional in the NFL.

“Obviously I am planning to play next season. Have you seen what I can do with my injured ankle? Four years have passed since I was in good shape and healthy. I am looking to clean my ankle and restart my running. I’m excited for the upcoming season and the opportunities that the NFL, if possible, has for me.”Stated Brown.