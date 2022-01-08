Apple boss made nearly $ 100 million in 2021

The CEO of the Apple company, Tim Cook, who celebrates his 10th anniversary at the helm of the American giant in 2021, received last year $ 98.73 million in terms of salary, incentives and shares.

This represents an increase of almost 570% compared to 2020, according to a document filed Thursday with the US securities regulator, the SEC.

The majority of Tim Cook’s income consisted of $ 82.35 million from shares awarded to him by Apple.

The executive also received $ 12 million for exceeding the internal financial objectives set by the company, one of the most famous in the world.

Likewise, it was announced that the base salary Cook’s annual $ 3 million was flat. His salary income this year was the same from previous years.

The Apple company is in radiant health and a bright future on Wall Street, where on Monday it broke the barrier of $ 3 trillion of market capitalization. The figure was an unprecedented achievement in the history of the New York Stock Exchange and for the company. Shortly afterwards it fell below this threshold again, but the achievement was recorded as something never seen before.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news that they do not want you to read remains at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!