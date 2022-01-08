Apple paid nearly $ 100 million in compensation to Tim Cook in 2021

The income of the CEO of technology grew dramatically from the previous year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook received nearly $ 100 million in fiscal 2021, according to documents filed with a US tax regulator.

Of the total $ 98.73 million, more than 82 million correspond to a delivery of shares, 12 million are an award for internal performance targets, 3 million represent the base salary and almost 1.4 million were paid in the form of other types of compensation such as travel, security and payments on vacation, as reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The amount received by Cook, 61, grew dramatically from the previous year, when the manager received only 14.8 million of dollars.

“In 2021 we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Tim Cook’s leadership as CEO. It has been a extraordinary decade for Apple and in 2021 Mr. Cook received a reward in shares for the first time since he was promoted to CEO in August 2011 “, communicates the technology in the report.

The iPhone, iPad and Mac maker reported $ 365.8 billion in net sales this year despite the sustained impact of the covid-19 pandemic and problems in global supply chains.

This week, the capitalization Apple briefly exceeded $ 3 billion becoming the first company in the world to achieve this market value.

Apple showed an increase in all product categories in the fourth quarter of the year, increasing its revenue 29% compared to the same period last year. The iPhone they continue to be the locomotive of sales.

The price of the shares of the Californian firm grew more than 30% in a year.