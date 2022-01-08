Barcelona lets itself be tied in the last minutes against Granada and will arrive injured to face Real Madrid

2022-01-08

The Barcelona saw victory slip away in the final moments and recorded a bitter 1-1 draw on his visit to grenade, this Saturday on matchday 20 of the Spanish league.

The dutch Luuk de jong He advanced to Barça in 57 and Antonio Puertas He put the final equalizer already in 89, when the meeting was dying.

The expulsion of Gavi for double yellow In 1980 he left the Catalans with one less man for that final stretch, where he ended up paying for his lack of ambition during the second half.

The Barcelona now has the same points as the Atlético de Madrid, who visits Sunday at Villarreal, and is advanced in the table by the Real society, which now surpasses him by one point after the 1-0 victory of the Basques this Saturday over the Celta Vigo.

In case of winning, the team of Xavi Hernandez would have temporarily entered the ‘Champions zone’.