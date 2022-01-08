Barcelona lets itself be tied in the last minutes against Granada and will arrive injured to face Real Madrid

2022-01-08
The Barcelona saw victory slip away in the final moments and recorded a bitter 1-1 draw on his visit to grenade, this Saturday on matchday 20 of the Spanish league.
The dutch Luuk de jong He advanced to Barça in 57 and Antonio Puertas He put the final equalizer already in 89, when the meeting was dying.
The expulsion of Gavi for double yellow In 1980 he left the Catalans with one less man for that final stretch, where he ended up paying for his lack of ambition during the second half.
The Barcelona now has the same points as the Atlético de Madrid, who visits Sunday at Villarreal, and is advanced in the table by the Real society, which now surpasses him by one point after the 1-0 victory of the Basques this Saturday over the Celta Vigo.
In case of winning, the team of Xavi Hernandez would have temporarily entered the ‘Champions zone’.
Luuk de jong was the offensive protagonist of the Barcelona in this match, after having scored the winning goal last weekend in Majorca.
This time, the tall forward scored his goal in the 57th minute, with a header from the Brazilian center. Dani alves.
It is worth mentioning that at the start of the match (minute 8), at Luuk de jong it was canceled somewhat after a lengthy review in the VAR.
Like in Majorca, the Dutchman shared the limelight in the Barcelona with the archer Marc André Ter Stegen, who was especially inspired by a shot from under the Colombian Darwin Machís (26).
The expulsion of Gavi In the absence of ten minutes, he injured the visitors and Antonio Puertas (89) put the tie for him grenade (on a fumble on a corner kick.
After winning at Majorca in league and modest Linares in the Copa del Rey in their two previous games in 2022, the Barcelona suffers the first disappointment of the new year, just before facing the trip to Saudi Arabia, where he disputes the Spanish Super Cup. His next appointment will be a Classic before him Real Madrid, on Wednesday in the semifinals of that tournament.