Barcelona or Real Madrid? The clubs Haaland ruled out and the one he chose to play for next season

2022-01-08
They rub their hands on the Real Madrid. Erling haaland, forward of Borussia Dortmund which is on the radar of the big clubs in Europe, would have decided to play for the Whites next season.
The great Europe that could sign Haaland for only two million
This is how it is published this Saturday on Mirror, ensuring that the young striker rejects the possibility of joining Manchester United, Manchester City or Barcelona in favor of a future as a Madrid player.
“His desire to move to the Spanish capital is also a blow to City manager Pep Guardiola, who had identified Haaland as a long-term successor to Sergio Agüero, following the frustrated signing of Harry Kane last summer,” he notes. the renowned English newspaper.
The cited source anticipates what could be the best duo in the world: “Real Madrid is believed to have been working on a deal to sign Haaland for the past six months and plans to pair him with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé ”.
The information published by the Mirror It is similar to the one that yesterday launched Bild. In the case of the German portal, they stated that Haaland you want to wear white with the possibility of following in the footsteps of your idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, which made history at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Haaland clause confirmed and the clubs that want to pay it
“Haaland’s great desire is to play for Real Madrid. Like the superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, he is excited to be able to shape an era there ”, highlighted the Teutonic half.
The Norwegian star has a contract with him Borussia Dortmund until June 2024, but it is almost certain that he will leave at the end of the campaign. Its value in the current market amounts to 150 million euros at 21 years of age.