Barcelona or Real Madrid? The clubs Haaland ruled out and the one he chose to play for next season

2022-01-08

They rub their hands on the Real Madrid. Erling haaland, forward of Borussia Dortmund which is on the radar of the big clubs in Europe, would have decided to play for the Whites next season.

This is how it is published this Saturday on Mirror, ensuring that the young striker rejects the possibility of joining Manchester United, Manchester City or Barcelona in favor of a future as a Madrid player.

“His desire to move to the Spanish capital is also a blow to City manager Pep Guardiola, who had identified Haaland as a long-term successor to Sergio Agüero, following the frustrated signing of Harry Kane last summer,” he notes. the renowned English newspaper.

The cited source anticipates what could be the best duo in the world: “Real Madrid is believed to have been working on a deal to sign Haaland for the past six months and plans to pair him with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé ”.