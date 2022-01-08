Beautiful: Carmen Villalobos shows all her elegance on Instagram

Admin 41 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 26 Views

The successful Colombian actress Carmen Villalobos surprised everyone just a week ago when on New Year’s Eve she shared on her official Instagram account her big change in look when she went from a blonde bob to long brown hair. She decided to go back to dark tones and radically change the look of her hair. Her delighted followers filled her with praise. Today she shared in a post a photo production where she looks very elegant in a fitted, velvety dress that fits like a glove.

The Barranquillera is very popular and loved by the public, she has nothing more and nothing less than 18 million followers on her Instagram account and each publication or story she shares is always something to talk about, since her fans are loyal and fill her with comments. and compliments on her beauty.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Daddy Yankee closes his social networks

Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, known musically as Daddy Yankee, apparently decided to close his social …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved