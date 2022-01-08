Beautiful: Carmen Villalobos shows all her elegance on Instagram

The successful Colombian actress Carmen Villalobos surprised everyone just a week ago when on New Year’s Eve she shared on her official Instagram account her big change in look when she went from a blonde bob to long brown hair. She decided to go back to dark tones and radically change the look of her hair. Her delighted followers filled her with praise. Today she shared in a post a photo production where she looks very elegant in a fitted, velvety dress that fits like a glove.

The Barranquillera is very popular and loved by the public, she has nothing more and nothing less than 18 million followers on her Instagram account and each publication or story she shares is always something to talk about, since her fans are loyal and fill her with comments. and compliments on her beauty.

Carmen She is very active on social media and shares postcards and videos of her life almost daily. And it is no wonder, she has many people watching her movements and the actress pampers her followers by publishing funny videos and photos. This was the case last week when she decided to radically change her look from blonde to chestnut to receive 2022 renewed.

To the rhythm of his compatriot from Barranquilla, he set his reel to music with “Girl like me” by Black Eyed Peas and Shakira and showed his incredible change from blonde to brunette. “Folks, I have to admit… I really enjoyed being a blonde! But on the eve of a new year, it is time to open up to new adventures and possibilities … What do you think of my new look? I love it! He said Carmen villalobos in the footer of the video.

Source: Instagram Carmen Villalobos

Today after a week she published some beautiful photos where she is seen at the forefront of 2022 fashion. Wearing her new brown hair color, and with a wet-effect slicked back style; we can see Carmen in a fitted velvet dress with shoulder straps and a pronounced neckline, in one of the colors that will be a trend this year that is just beginning, the color green; more specifically, in very strong and defined tones, as well as magenta, orange, red or yellow. Then the actress accessorized her outfit very well with details in coppery gold tones that give it the warm touch that the velvety dress proposes. As expected, her fans have already filled her with praise in her comments and just a couple of hours after the photos were published, she already has more than 100,000 likes. Always up-to-date and modern Villalobos It is already in the latest wave of fashion and will set a trend as we are used to.