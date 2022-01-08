Best Home Tests for COVID-19 in America

Due to the spread of the new omicron variant and the spike in active COVID-19 cases, US health officials have encouraged people to use rapid home tests at home (as well as getting vaccinated and wearing a mask, clearly) . These are a good alternative to avoid long lines at medical centers, plus they can provide results in about 15 minutes.

With a ton of options available on the market it can be difficult to know which one to buy. To help you in your search, we put together some alternatives based on the availability and authorization of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to studies by this US agency, Abbott BinaxNow and Quidel QuickVue tests can detect the omicron variant, according to preliminary results. Here we show you The Best COVID-19 Home Tests in America.

Abbott BinaxNow Antigen Self-Test

Abbot’s BinaxNow Home Test delivers results within 15 minutes of taking a nasal swab and inserting it into the test card included in the package. After the quick test you can use the Navica companion application, so you record your results. If you test negative, you will receive a temporary encrypted digital pass that you can use as official proof of your results.

Each box includes two tests, as the company recommends conducting a second within three days (not before 24 hours have passed and without exceeding 48).

Quidel QuickVue At-Home OTC Covid-19 Test

With this home test, all you need to do is rub both nostrils, leave the sample in the pre-filled solution tube, and soak the test strip for 10 minutes. If the result is positive, a blue line and a pink line will appear on the strip. If it is negative, you will only see a blue line.

Like the Abbott package, the QuickVue package includes two separate tests, so you can take another one within three days.

Intrivo On / Go Antigen Self-Test

The On / Go Quick Test is used with a companion app that can be downloaded by scanning the QR code on the box or entering the App Store and Google Play stores; This will guide you through the entire testing process. Once you create an account, you must use the test cassette, the extraction vial, its cap, and the nasal swab that come in the box to collect your sample.

After 10 minutes you will be asked to upload a photo of your result in the application and it will confirm if it is positive, negative or invalid (in the latter circumstance you can try to obtain the results again).

iHealth Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test

This quick test comes with a nasal swab, a solution, and a test card. After collecting your sample and dipping it into the solution, you should add three drops to the test card. After 15 minutes, your result will appear and you can upload it to the companion application. If you test negative, you will have access to an iHealth pass to use as a digital certificate. The company says it is “very confident” that its test can detect the omicron variant, but they are still experimenting with it.

FlowFlex Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test

This is the most affordable home test of all the ones we mentioned in this article although, unlike the others, the FlowFlex test contains only one per box. Either way, the FDA is confident enough in this home test that it doesn’t necessarily advise taking another sample after a few days (unless you feel new symptoms).

The process is similar to the others: Take a nasal swab with the swab, dip it into the solution, and squeeze a few drops onto the included test card. After 15 to 30 minutes your results will appear. The company says the test can probably detect the omicron variant, but this has yet to be verified.

