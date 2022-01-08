Bloomberg: the Cuban peso is the most depreciated currency in the world

The Cuban peso is the most depreciated currency in the world, according to an analysis presented by the Bloomberg company, an American financial advisory, software, data and stock market media company, which assesses the period between January 1, 2021 and January 5, 2022.

According to the comparative graph of the 15 most depreciated currencies on the planet, the Cuban has a 95.83% depreciation, much more than the Libyan dinar, which with 70.94% follows in ascending order.

Behind both are the Turkish lira (-45.39% depreciation), the Haitian gurda (-37.89%), the Surinamese dollar (-33.71%) and the Afghan Afghani (-26%) .

The period analyzed by Bloomberg is precisely that of the application in Cuba of the Ordering Task, one of whose purposes, according to the authorities, would be to revalue the role of the Cuban peso.

However, the maelstrom of economic measures that led to monetary and exchange unification, the increase in the wage bill, the fiscal deficit, planned inflation, among others, were an announced economic failure that instead of improving the lives of Cubans it has plunged them into worse deprivation.

“In 2020, before the Ordering Task, the average salary was 1,200 Cuban pesos (CUP) and the average productivity per worker was 10,917 CUP. In 2021, with the Ordering Task, the average salary grew by 228% to 3,934CUP , while productivity ‘grew’ to 10,982 pesos, a very ridiculous 0.6%, “economist Rafaela Cruz pointed out to DIARIO DE CUBA.

In this context, the expert indicated, the average wage increased 380 times more than productivity. (…) The salary increase went completely to generate inflation, without affecting productivity. “

This was repeated as regards the budget deficit: “The 2021 budget projected a monumental deficit of 18% —We still don’t know how much it ended up being—, but the budget for 2022, year two of the Ordering Task, includes an astronomical deficit of 24%, and that is estimating that the pandemic does not get out of control again and hoping that tourism will go from half a million current visitors to two and a half million in 2022 … an extremely optimistic forecast, “said Cruz.

According to data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), In the first quarter of 2020, Cuban foreign exchange reserves in international banks fell from 2.95 billion to 2.52 billion (15%), an acceleration with respect to the rate of 2019, when the quarterly reductions averaged 5%. This means that more and more was spent and less was entered, something that should have worsened in 2021.

Against this background, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said in his report to the National Assembly of People’s Power that the Government will take new measures to achieve the initial objectives of the Ordinance Task: “give the Cuban peso (CUP) the role that corresponds to it as center of the Cuban financial system by eliminating the dual currency and exchange rate, transforming the income of the population and gradually eliminating excessive subsidies and undue gratuities. ”