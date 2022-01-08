Britney Spears breaks down in tears when tasting food for the first time in 13 years under her father

United States.- Britney Spears She continues to enjoy her freedom and those little pleasures that her father kept her away from. Turns out, he recently went to dinner for the first time on his own.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

Yesterday the singer said that she burst into tears while enjoying her meal at a Los Angeles restaurant, this after feeling overwhelmed by the beautiful restaurant and its wonderful food.

Apparently the review was from the Catch LA hotspot, where she was photographed on December 28 while leaving the scene with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The post began with the following: “I went to dinner at a very nice place in Los Angeles. I had no expectations at all because I haven’t been out in a while. They just told me the food here is excellent … I wanted to look pretty so I put on a dress. ”

Britney’s review was very detailed, as there she commented on everything, from the decoration of the place to an assistant offering her candy in the bathroom.

And he continued with the following:

First … was the salad. It had nice cold lettuce on the tongue, but crisp and the cheese was different. It was smooth and a bit stronger, so it had more flavor. Didn’t I mention that I had my first glass of red wine in 13 years !!! I felt sexier in that restaurant than ever in my life. Then I look up at the stars, wow, is this what I’ve been missing? ”

But it did not end there, as the singer also spoke about her most sensitive moment. “It made me want to cry, so I did! I cried for the food in this beautiful restaurant … I couldn’t believe what I was experiencing with this food. ”