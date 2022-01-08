Buccaneers announce official court of Antonio Brown and assure that he had medical discharge to play

Tampa Bay terminated the wide receiver’s contract after leaving the team in its game against the Jets and they respond to injury allegations

TAMPA – Four days after wide receiver Antonio Brown took off his helmet and walked off the field during the game against the New York Jets, the Tampa bay buccaneers terminated their contract, effective immediately, the team announced Thursday.

“Yes OK Antonio received treatment in his ankle and was placed on the injury report the week before Sunday’s last game, received medical clearance to play by our medical team prior to kick-off and at no point during the game did he tell our medical staff that he couldn’t play.

Antonio Brown exited the game against the New York Jets and was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Getty Images

“We have tried, on multiple occasions throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an external orthopedist, however, Antonio has not complied. Maintaining the health and well-being of our players is of great importance to our organization. “

Brown and his attorney Sean Burstyn indicated Wednesday that he told the Buccaneers that he was too hurt to continue playing with a ankle injured, while the head coach Bruce arians denied having knowledge of the nature of his actions, nor did he say that Brown contacted him or the medical body that his ankle it was bothering him.

An officer of the Buccaneers, however, he said to ESPN that Brown was agitated at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Jets for not receive the balls in your direction that you were expecting and that had to reassure him.

The attorney for Brown said the injury to the ankle the receiver, and not the balls in his direction, were the source of the frustration of Brown.

The general manager of the Bucs, Jason licht, said to ESPN this thursday what Brown and his agent requested last week to guarantee the remaining $ 2 million in incentives from his contract for this season, and the team rejected the request.





In a statement issued Wednesday, Brown indicated that he was forced to play with a ankle injured and requiring surgery, which is why he exited Sunday’s game so abruptly in the third quarter.

An NFL spokesperson told ESPN this thursday what Brown He would not be subject to league punishment for his actions during Sunday’s game.

Annoyed on the bench, Brown, who had been on the field for 26 plays, took off his jersey, his equipment, his jersey and threw his gloves into the stands. He then ran down the end zone while both teams were on the field and waved to the fans as he made his way to the locker room.

He accused the Buccaneers of mistakenly describing his actions on the field as a “mental problem” rather than a refusal to play due to pain.

Licht indicated that Brown did not tell anyone on the Bucs medical staff Sunday that his ankle it bothered him before or during the game.

Licht pointed out that Buccaneers made “reasonable arrangements” to close this matter earlier in the week, if indeed Brown he had a match injury and the wide receiver refused to cooperate.

Brown He said Wednesday that he underwent an MRI on Monday, revealing broken bone fragments, a torn bone ligament and loss of cartilage. He also said the Bucs tried to send him to a “junior physician,” rather than the ones he sought in New York City, including Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery, where he had scheduled the operation. He claims the Bucs gave him “a few hours notice to report” and “ordered him under penalty of punishment.”

Licht indicated to ESPN that the Bucs made two medical appointments in New York to Brown so I could put him on injured reserve and pay him for the rest of the year and did not show up for both appointments. The team could still have put him on injured reserve if Brown sent his medical records, but did not return text messages or calls, he stated Licht.

Licht He said the Bucs could have made those appointments in Tampa as well, but they knew that Brown I was in New York. Brown and his agent did not send the Bucs medical information from his visit to the doctor this week, he said Licht, and he still hasn’t returned the team’s calls.

Health over Wealth # Barbarian pic.twitter.com/5pxjpZ6491 – AB (@ AB84) January 6, 2022

This Thursday morning Brown posted screenshots on social media of alleged text exchanges with Arians Thursday, December 30 and Friday on the status of your ankle, describing the image in his Instagram post with, “The coach said we never spoke.”

In another post, Brown said that none of his classmates knew about the alleged discussion with Arians.

Don’t get it twisted. My brothers have been good to me. From Tom to practice squad, we were a top-level unit. They have been good to me and knew nothing about my talks with coach last week. The team mishandled this situation. They let me down and, more importantly, my teammates. – AB (@ AB84) January 6, 2022

“My brothers have been good to me. Since Tom [Brady] until the practice team, we were a first level unit, “he published Brown on his Twitter account. “They have been good to me and did not know anything about my conversations with the coach last week. The team handled this situation poorly. They disappointed me and, more importantly, my teammates.”

Antonio Brown stripped off his uniform, threw his gloves into the stands, and walked into the locker room as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the New York Jets. AP Photo

He also posted a complaint Thursday about a deal with Brady’s coach Alex Guerrero and tagged Brady in the posts, saying “Tom Brady’s guy Alex Guerrero charged $ 100,000 for never working with me. How do you work with people? So! This is what I was dealing with. ” He posted something similar on Twitter, something he later deleted, with “… it must be part of these guys’ plans from the start.”

Brown first suffered the injury of ankle in Week 6 and missed five games. He was then suspended for three games after an NFL investigation found he released a missing COVID-19 vaccination card.

He returned in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers, catching 10 passes for 101 receiving yards. But it also aggravated the injury, and as a result, he did not participate in Thursday and Friday practice last week and was officially reported as questionable prior to the game against the Jets.

Arians He was not at those practices because he was quarantined at home after testing positive for COVID-19, but he was kept abreast of all practices and the status of all players.